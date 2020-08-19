Scenarios created by Penn State faculty predict the university's current plan for the fall 2020 semester to be inefficient in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

An interdisciplinary group of faculty from the College of Engineering and the Eberly College of Science devised multiple scenarios based on the university's plans for pre-arrival testing and daily testing during the semester.

The scenarios found that the current university plan will result in a quarantine capacity at University Park and "many hundreds" of asymptomatic students returning home for Thanksgiving.

The assumptions of the scenarios include a population of 40,000 students, with most students following safety guidelines and a fast return of tests.

According to the study, over 1,800 students are predicted to carry asymptomatic infections over a 90 day period under the university's plan to test 1% of students daily. It was found that less than 200 students would test positive for the coronavirus under a 10% daily testing procedure.

Similarly, the same testing plan is expected to cause over 700 students to be in quarantine by the middle of fall compared to less than 200 with 10 times more daily testing.

The university required 30% of students take a coronavirus test before coming back to campus, which a scenario predicts to result in nearly 2.5 student deaths over the semester. 100% pre-arrival testing was expected to result in .5 deaths.

Quarantine rooms are predicted to reach their capacity in 90 days with 30% pre-arrival testing, while a 100% rate of testing could result in approximately 200 students quarantining on campus.

The 30% pre-arrival testing scenario mirrors the daily 1% testing as over 1,800 students are predicted to have asymptomatic infections over 90 days.

The scenarios were based on the epidemiological model by Paltiel et al. “COVID-19 screening strategies that permit the safe re-opening of college campuses," which was used by a consortium of universities in Boston to create plans for the upcoming semester.

