Penn State joined other Pennsylvania universities and national higher education groups to oppose proposed federal regulatory changes by the Department of Homeland Security that would establish new visa requirements and processes for international students in the United States, according to a Penn State news release.

The proposed rule would limit international students' time in the U.S. to two or four years with a student visa, according to DHS's website.

Currently, students who possess a student visa are permitted to stay in this country the entirety of the time it takes to complete their education.

Penn State believes that an alteration of the rule could potentially make the country a "less desirable destination" for international students seeking an undergraduate or graduate education.

"This proposed rule change continues to communicate the message to international students and scholars that they are not welcome in this country," Nick Jones, executive vice president and provost, said in Penn State's letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.