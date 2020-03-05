The University Park Undergraduate Association passed several resolutions Wednesday night, including one in support of a pilot program designed for first generation Penn State students.

“First-Generation Lions” — a pilot program to be conducted this summer with the intended goal of incorporating first-generation programming during New Student Orientation — will consist of informational sessions, a financial resource fair and a school supply event to provide materials like notebooks and pencils to those who need them.

First-year representative Najee Rodriguez proposed the resolution and emphasized its importance to all students.

“This isn’t just for first generation students,” Rodriguez said. “This is for any student to feel more prepared for the challenges of college.”

The resolution passed unanimously by a voice vote.

UPUA also voted to pass a resolution providing funding for “Sustain State 2020,” a series of events with the goal of engaging students in sustainable practices and providing them with alternative sustainable materials, including reusable cups, canvas bags, paper straws and reusable utensils.

UPUA will provide several events to get more students involved in sustainability, including a meet-and-greet with the Council of Sustainable Leaders on March 16 and a workshop with IllumiNATION, a student-focused, art-based organization and parade, on March 18.

UPUA voted to encourage the inclusion of state-related students in Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed “Nellie Bly Scholarship Program,” which currently excludes students attending state-related schools from being considered eligible for funding from the program.

Through this resolution, UPUA will advocate for the inclusion of state-related students in the proposed scholarship program by directly contacting Wolf via mail.

UPUA voted to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals — a move that will acknowledge the goals' importance within the Penn State community and aid Penn State in an effort to help the UN reach these goals in future assemblies.

Additionally, UPUA voted to support “PSU Votes Week” — an initiative that aims to increase student voter turnout — in 2020.

Ann Taylor, the assistant dean for Distance Learning and director of the Dutton Institute in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, spoke about the Open and Educational Resources Initiative — a program that supports instructors who want to teach courses through open education resources.

UPUA also confirmed Tómas Sánchez as an at-large representative. The meeting adjourned at 10:02 p.m.