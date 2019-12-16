Ah, finals week.

The skies have cried consecutively for days, the trees are dying — and now, the GPAs of many Penn State students will follow.

Though I can’t help you create a preparatory funeral fund for those grades (look, I’m a journalism major — I will literally be in debt my whole life), I can offer some advice you definitely didn’t ask for.

No one said it would be easy, and trust me, it won’t. But isn’t that the beauty of the human experience? The fact that we all live and struggle collectively? To further this common experience, I offer you with this fun little listicle: Studying for finals as the seven stages of grief.

1. Shock or Disbelief

Penn State has some audacity thinking it can just test us like it’s a large university, or something. I mean, who asked for that. It’s not like I’m paying to be… actually, ignore that. Let’s switch the argument real fast:

How dare Penn State test us on these finals on the week before Christmas? How does it expect me to fully satisfy my need to do nothing in the three short weeks of winter break it’s giving us? Someone should really sue Penn State for the amount of emotional distress we’re about to endure.

2. Denial

You know, you don’t really have to study. Technically, you don’t even have to take the finals. Personally? I’m planning to drop out at the end of this week, breaking into the tunnels under Penn State and searching for the location of the Joe Paterno statue. Where could they have put that thing?

But that’s beside the point — the point is, you shouldn’t take finals. Be honest, we’ve all considered how we would do as strippers. Now might be the time to try.

3. Anger

How dare Penn State conform to such rudimentary and outdated ways of testing student knowledge?

OK, this point is only half sarcastic. I actually do believe that test taking isn’t a completely accurate way to for students to demonstrate knowledge of material. Seriously, aren’t we better than this?

Here, again, I encourage you to consider suing Penn State. The ultimate vibe check.

4. Bargaining

“Dear God,

If you can hear me, please suddenly gift me with a photographic memory. I’m sorry I’m addicted to prescription cough drops. I’m sorry I swore your name yesterday when I was almost hit by a CATA bus. I didn’t mean it, though. I mean, didn’t you, like, inadvertently create finals by creating people? The least you could do is help me out.

Oh yeah, Amen.”

5. Guilt

As you prop your head in your hands and close your burning eyes, feel the crushing weight of the guilt settle onto your back. You should’ve done more earlier. You really should've done more in general. Did your parents, professors and past mistakes teach you nothing?

Sitting here, not studying, while paying incredibly horrific tuition costs. You should be ashamed.

6. Depression

This is when you stop feeling shame, but you start to feel a bit more hopeless.

Here, you realize that the possibility of you failing a class because you can’t pass the final is a real possibility. The world is against you. But it’s okay to cry— I won’t tell.

Some serious advice: Take a shower, take a walk — just take a break. Breathe through this part and don’t let the depression win. You. Are. So. Close.

7. Acceptance and Hope

Look, you worry about what you can change and don’t worry about what you can’t. You studied for this final, and you’re going to kick ass… or not. Either way, you’ll be okay.

But do one thing for me, reader. Get up next week with at least a tiny bit of faith in yourself. Take a deep breath as you walk into Forum and think, “I can do this.”