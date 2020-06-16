U.S. News and World Report ranked Penn State Children’s Hospital among the best in the country for the 10th consecutive year.

The hospital made the magazine’s Top 50 lists for cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; neonatology; nephrology and pulmonology.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, hospitals are ranked using a survey that evaluates “measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing,” as well as the opinions of “more than 15,000 pediatric specialists.”

Penn State Children’s Hospital was ranked in the top 50 in five of the ten specialties evaluated by the U.S. News and World Report. The hospital's best showing was in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, where it ranked 16th.