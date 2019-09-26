Penn State enrollment statistics: Lack of representation continues for marginalized students

Despite attempts from the university to make students feel like they “are” Penn State, marginalized students do not always feel comfortable on campus.

Statistics show the university continues to be predominantly white, and a slight majority of students are male.

However, the university pushes for diversity and inclusion, and resources offered for underrepresented students may help Penn State students feel more welcoming.

Within Penn State’s minority community

In fall 2014, 1,802 African American students, 2,618 Asian students, 2,454 Hispanic or Latino students, and 31,220 white students attended Penn State.

In fall 2018, 1,892 African American students, 2,661 Asian students, 2,983 Hispanic or Latino students, and 28,934 white students attended Penn State.

In four years, not much has changed, with Penn State continuing to be a majority-white campus.

“The tough part can be understanding why the demographics look like they do. From what I understand and what I know, Penn State puts a fairly good amount of resources into the recruitment of a diverse student body,” Gary Abdullah, the assistant dean for diversity and inclusion in the College of Communications, said. “But we have to begin to ask ourselves, ‘What are the things that are preventing that diverse student body from appearing on campus?’”

Penn State’s environment can be a culture shock to many students who come from more diverse, urban areas.

As it is, Centre County is predominantly white, with nearly 88 percent of residents being Caucasian, according to 2018 Census data.

Representation is important to many students, and having people who look like them in the classroom can go a long way.

“Having folks that look like them or identify as them inside of administration, inside of faculty, inside of staff is important, and that’s something that we can definitely continue to improve on,” Abdullah said. “I think we are striving for that here at Penn State, and particularly at University Park.”

One of the main obstacles to people who may attend Penn State is the cost. Abdullah said while Penn State does what it can to help students financially, it “doesn’t make financial sense” for students to attend Penn State — which is one of the most expensive state-related universities in the country.

For many students — including students of color — Abdullah said it makes more sense to go to a localized community school and obtain their degree.

“If we’re to be honest, one of the toughest things preventing a more diverse student body is finances…at the current price point at which we’re at, it can become financially complicated for a wide variety of people, not only underrepresented students or racial and ethnic minorities,” Abdullah said.

While the university offers financial resources and prides itself for its extensive alumni network, Abdullah said that might not ever be enough.

“What we like to sell ourselves on at many times is our alumni network, is our career centers, and that’s all very true, we’re very good at that. But if we have left a student in a position, in which they are $80,000 in debt, when they leave here it doesn’t matter how good the job is,” he said. “The resources are there, it’s just a question of, is it ever really enough?”

The Penn State experience for women

In fall 2018, 53.5 percent of the student body was male and 46.5 percent was female. Jackie Friedlander, a member of Penn State’s chapter of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, said she believes equality on-campus between men and women needs to be addressed and further promoted.

Friedlander (sophomore-public relations) said there are many times when she feels uncomfortable in male-dominated settings at Penn State and believes sexual assault perpetrators are not always held accountable for their actions.

RELATED

Foster Auditorium to host 5th annual Penn State Women panel The Penn State College of Liberal Arts will hold its fifth annual “Penn State Women: Leaders…

During the 2018-19 academic years, 12 sexual assaults were reported on campus. However, that number does not account for unreported assaults — and most assaults go unreported.

Despite this, Friedlander pointed out that the university offers helpful resources to push for gender equality. Specifically, she said resources like the Gender Equity Center, Centre Safe and services provided by University Health Services help women who attend Penn State.

Pushes for change

Lexy Pathickal, the chair of outreach on UPUA, focuses her committee on diversity and inclusion at Penn State, in addition to outreach initiatives. She believes the faculty and staff need to be further diversified.

“[People of color] are in these fields, but not currently on college campuses, and at Penn State, they can improve this,” Pathickal (junior-political science and economics) said.

Like Abdullah, Pathickal said if racial and gender diversity are increased across the university, a more diverse group of students will attend and feel welcome.

Pathickal mentioned the Paul Robeson Cultural Center as a “super vital entity on-campus,” pointing out that many students view the center as their “home.”

Other groups and organizations — like the Multicultural Resource Center, Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, and Office of Educational Equity — provide support and aid for underrepresented students, according to Pathickal.

Pathickal believes the Penn State administration can continue to improve its efforts to make the campus more diverse.

“I think they’re doing a good job, but you can always strive to be better,” she said.

She believes extra attention needs to be paid to making minority students feel more comfortable on campus.

Pathickal uses her role within UPUA to implement the changes she wants to see reflected in Penn State’s community.

“My goal with outreach is to really just connect with marginalized students on campus [and to help them] know there’s someone on campus to make [Penn State] feel like home,” she said.