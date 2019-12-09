Following a national search, B. Stephen Carpenter II — a Penn State professor of art education and African American studies and the interim director of Penn State’s School of Visual Arts (SoVA) — has been appointed as the dean of the College of Arts and Architecture.

The new position will be in effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Carpenter earned his master of education and doctoral degrees in art education from Penn State in 1989 and 1996, respectively.

Current Dean Barbara O. Korner has served since 2007. She announced her intent to retire in March 2018.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next dean of the college,” Carpenter said in a press release. “Dean Barbara Korner has left an impressive legacy for us to follow, and has set the college on a path for success. I am grateful for her leadership and aim to continue her important work.”

Carpenter began his employment at SoVA in 2011 and has served as the interim director of SoVA since August 2018.

He is the co-director of the SoVA Studio for Sustainability and Social Action, which received a Penn State Strategic Initiative Seed Grant for 2019-21. He also holds the chief executive artist position for Reservoir Studio and is the co-director of the Summer Institute on Contemporary Art, a professional development workshop for preK-12 teachers.

As dean, Carpenter will oversee the college’s academic programs in music, theater, visual arts, art education, graphic design, art history, architecture and landscape architecture.

According to the release, Carpenter plans to engage alumni and friends to support the university’s hope to relocate the Palmer Museum of Art to a new University Art Museum.

