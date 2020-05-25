As universities across the country begin to make decisions for the upcoming fall semester, Penn State released a survey to a select group of 17,000 students. Those who received the survey had the opportunity to share their hopes and anxieties moving forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey, released on May 16 and closed May 22, allowed students to rate how comfortable they felt about various scenarios the university is considering for a return in the fall. Responses will be factored into the university’s plan for the upcoming semester.

Penn State President Eric Barron announced the university will release a final decision for the fall semester on June 15.

In the meantime, students expressed appreciation toward the university for allowing their voices to be heard.

Allie Ryave said she was “happy” after receiving the survey because the university was interested in listening to student opinions. She described it as a “step in the right direction” toward finalizing the university’s decision.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Recapping my freshman year at Penn State | My View When I think back to the start of the fall semester, it seems so surreal to picture how new …

“The fact that our university is responding later than other institutions makes me feel like they’re being extremely thorough in their response,” Ryave (senior-human development and family studios) said.

While many students were upset they were not able to take the survey, Ryave believes the university will receive “valid results” with the select sample of students who were chosen.

Various scenarios for the fall semester presented on the survey included weekend classes, split classroom times and extended evening classes — though students expressed uncertainty on what the right decision would be.

Nicholas Brink could see the university moving forward in a number of different ways. He said it is “very possible” for classes to continue in-person in the fall if Penn State ensures students follow health guidelines, such as proper sanitization and keeping a six-foot distance.

However, Brink (junior-accounting) said he would prefer the university reopen the campus to students in order to avoid another semester online.

“Any option allowing students on campus sticks out to me,” Brink said. “[Online classes were] a very tough way to learn and I believe allowing students to get back on campus would be a huge success.”

Jenny Huffman believes the university should reflect on the challenges of online classes before making the final decision to go remote. Like Brink, Huffman (sophomore-art and psychology) said it was “challenging” to adjust to learning at home.

Brink said the university will most likely be hurt if it choose to have classes operate remotely, because many students are likely to opt to take a gap semester.

While the survey allowed students to select from nearly 15 different options for the fall, Brink said professors should have the choice to hold in-person lectures for students who want to come to class while going live on Zoom for those who are not uncomfortable with in-person classrooms — an option that wasn’t available on the survey.

Even with various scenarios laid out on the future of the fall semester, many students still feel lost on what the next steps may be.

Ryave said various scenarios seem possible, though it’s difficult to imagine what the world will be like in August.

RELATED

“The world is so insane right now, these things that I now see as feasible I would have never imagined three months ago,” Ryave said. “It feels kind of upside down to say maybe half of the classes are online and maybe I’ll wear a mask.”

Students are longing to be back on campus, though they don’t know what the right decision may be. LeAnn Verica has concerns for her senior year if businesses are unable to open and sporting events cannot take place. However, Verica (senior-marketing) said she is “unsure overall” about moving into the next semester.

Huffman said it is most likely the university will proceed with a combination of online and in-person courses for the fall semester, which could mean split classroom times or a hybrid semester.

“If it’s what needs to be done, it’s what needs to be done,” Huffman said.

Ryave and Brink believe it is the right choice for Penn State to wait until the summer begins to make a decision on which scenario will be the most viable for the university.

“I think being this far away from the fall semester, it is a good thing they haven't decided because no one knows how COVID-19 will impact [the country],” Brink said.