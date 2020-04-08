On Wednesday night, Penn State student Kylie Weaver made an appearance on Jeopardy! College Championship — however, she did not go on to the semifinal round.

Weaver (senior-supply chain and information systems) is from McLean, Virginia.

Hosted by Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! College Championship is a competition in which 15 college students from around the country compete for a $100,000 prize.

The Jeopardy! College Championship consists of three rounds — quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, before a winner is announced. Three students compete per round.

Weaver was up against Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore from the University of Mississippi, and Alister Gray, a sophomore from UC San Diego, for the quarterfinal round.

“On a whim I had signed up to get the emails reminding me when the tests are, and in the fall I got the email saying the college tournament was happening and I was like alright I’ll take the test," Weaver said. “When I got invited to audition I thought this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. So, I went to Philadelphia and had a really fun time.

“When I got the call in January, it was almost like a dream come true that I didn’t even know I had.”

Weaver answered questions from a host of topics ranging from the solar system, architecture and American authors.

However, Lorenz was Wednesday night’s semi-finalist, with the winning answer of “Harper Lee,” the author of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

This was the second night a sophomore has gone on to the semifinal round, Trebek said.

The 2020 Jeopardy! College Championship will air on television from April 6-17.

