Penn State student Kylie Weaver, right, poses with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek during the 2020 Jeopardy! College Championship. 

 Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

On Wednesday night, Penn State student Kylie Weaver made an appearance on Jeopardy! College Championship — however, she did not go on to the semifinal round.

Weaver (senior-supply chain and information systems) is from McLean, Virginia.

Hosted by Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! College Championship is a competition in which 15 college students from around the country compete for a $100,000 prize.

The Jeopardy! College Championship consists of three rounds — quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, before a winner is announced. Three students compete per round.

Weaver was up against Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore from the University of Mississippi, and Alister Gray, a sophomore from UC San Diego, for the quarterfinal round.

“On a whim I had signed up to get the emails reminding me when the tests are, and in the fall I got the email saying the college tournament was happening and I was like alright I’ll take the test," Weaver said. “When I got invited to audition I thought this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. So, I went to Philadelphia and had a really fun time.

“When I got the call in January, it was almost like a dream come true that I didn’t even know I had.”

Weaver answered questions from a host of topics ranging from the solar system, architecture and American authors.

However, Lorenz was Wednesday night’s semi-finalist, with the winning answer of “Harper Lee,” the author of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

This was the second night a sophomore has gone on to the semifinal round, Trebek said.

The 2020 Jeopardy! College Championship will air on television from April 6-17.

