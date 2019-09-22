The 2019 Homecoming Executive Committee announced the members of the 2019 Student, Graduate, University and Alumni Homecoming Courts.

The committee selected students who embody Penn State's core values: respect, integrity, responsibility, discovery, excellence and community.

Those chosen for the Student Court include Frederick Purnell, Mackenzie Anderson, Jake Griggs, Megan Reese, Marlisa Shaw, Graciela Bolanos, Colsen Ackroyd, Katie Solomon, Connor Pardoe and Zack Durnack.

The two individuals of the Student Court with the most votes will be presented with the Guide State Forward Award. Voting will occur during Homecoming week.

The members of Graduate Court are Valerie Sullivan and Branden Elmore.

The members of University Court are Chris Solo, Cheryl Knobloch, Kirk French, Linda Thornton, Josephine Ann Dumas and Mike Milligan.

The members of Alumni Court are Carl Woodin, Dale Hoffman and Renee Fisher.

During Homecoming week, the 10 individuals that make up Student Court will have the opportunity to showcase their talents, participate in university-wide service and engage in Homecoming events.

On Friday, those chosen for Student and University Court were visited in their classroom or office in a “court crash” to announce their selection to court.

Last year the gendered titles of “Homecoming King and Queen,” were removed, as well as the 1:1 ratio of male to female members. Penn State Homecoming said it made these changes to embrace diversity and gender inclusivity within the Penn State community.

The 2019 Homecoming Week will be held Sept. 28 to Oct. 5. This year's theme is "A Century of Stories.”

Editor's note: Colsen Ackroyd is the business manager of The Daily Collegian.

