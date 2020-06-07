What to do about racism — and about alleged Penn State students recently targeted on social media for racist videos and images — was the main topic of discussion at the Paul Robeson Cultural Center’s "The Truth Is: Black Lives Still Matter” event.

The event — held via Zoom for students and community members to share their feelings on recent police killings of black individuals and the resulting nationwide protests — contained both intimate discussions of students’ experiences with racism and an impromptu town hall with Penn State president Eric Barron.

The two-and-a-half hour event began with a brief introduction from organizers Victoria Francois and R’Asya Philbert, as well as PRCC Director Carlos Wiley. Attendees were then put into breakout rooms of roughly 30 people each to hold personal discussions about how the current moment is impacting them.

In the breakout rooms, PRCC staff members led conversations on topics like educating uninformed people, social media, finding community and whether the most recent "Black Lives Matter" protests are different from those that have resulted from previous killings of unarmed black people.

In one breakout room, participants expressed frustration that even though the Black Lives Matter movement has existed for years, some are just starting to understand and support the cause.

Fallan Frank, a PRCC staff member who was moderating one of the breakout rooms, recalled organizing “die-ins” at the University of Alabama to protest Michael Brown’s death in 2015.

Frank said what she finds most frustrating is that “some people just don’t want to open their eyes" to the injustices faced by black Americans.

Adia Hearns attended the event and said that although she acknowledges Penn State is legally unable to take recourse against Setnick, she "cannot help but feel" the university's actions are not enough.

“When I think of racist students coming to Penn State,” Hearns (junior-English and African American studies) said, “I see me on the ground saying ‘I can’t breathe.’”

Hearns was one of many students who shared personal stories and critiqued the university’s actions.

“I understand that we can condemn, we can fight against hate speech all we want, but I can’t help but feel that I won’t be safe when I come back to Penn State’s campus,” Hearns said. “Because what starts as hate speech turns into a black student dying when a black student didn’t have to die.”

AJ Bryant, a senior majoring in health and human development and Spanish, spoke about fears he has as a black man interacting with police, recounting an incident in which he was pulled over for driving 30 mph in a 30 mph zone — only to have the officer inform him that he was going “the maximum speed limit.”

The breakout room also discussed the pros and cons of social media, and whether seeing a constant stream of debates about racism and the police was beneficial.

Freddy Purnell said he has found social media “really triggering and traumatizing lately,” often taking breaks from Twitter. Frank agreed, but said she has also found community on social media.

After an hour, the breakout rooms were recalled to one large meeting, and the discussion turned to the circulating video of an individual alleged to be Penn State student Sean Setnick.

Barron told attendees that because Penn State is a public university, the first amendment prohibits him from disciplining the individual in the video in any way.

“We literally have no legal recourse,” Barron said. “We can’t even suggest by law that ‘Maybe you don’t want to come back.' We can say, ‘Do you realize it could be tough to come back?’”

Barron said it has been “difficult” for him and Penn State administrators to hear students suggest they don’t care about racism.

Barron also alluded to a recently publicized photo of alleged Penn State student Ryann Milligan with a swastika drawn on her back. Barron said he has even less legal ability to discipline the individual from the picture.

+2 Penn State student creates RedBubble stickers to support Black Lives Matter movement The recent death of George Floyd left people all over the world upset and angry at instituti…

Barron added that a representative for the student has already threatened him with a lawsuit.

According to Barron, the most Penn State can do is talk to the alleged students about their violations of the university's code of conduct.

“We talk to them about the degree and do they recognize that it violates Penn State values?” Barron said. “Do they recognize the damage that they’re causing? Do they recognize that students and faculty are wanting to perhaps treat them very differently when they come back to campus? And we can suggest different types of training activities.”

Despite Penn State’s legal restrictions, however, several students confronted Barron on the university’s response to the incidents.

Purnell, a class of 2020 graduate with a degree in biology, voiced his desire for Penn State to reevaluate its partnership with the State College Police, and asked Barron whether recent events have prompted any discussions of that nature.

“I know for me, especially as a black male-presenting student, I’ve had negative interactions with the State College Police Department out on Penn State’s campus,” Purnell said. He added that police being present at campus events has made him and other black students uncomfortable.

Barron said the Penn State and State College Police are so “interdependent” that it would be “very hard" to reconsider the partnership.

Other discussions focused on potential policies Penn State could implement to combat racism in the student body, with many students voicing support for diversity or cultural competency classes as a requirement for freshman students.

Elisabeth Clyne suggested that racist Penn State students were likely raised in intolerant families and “don’t have the tools to recognize that they are being manipulated” by their prejudiced environments.

Student government leaders release statement regarding racially-motivated murders Various Penn State student government leadership groups released a statement Friday regardin…

“I have very different views than my parents. I mean, I was raised in an environment where racist thoughts were a thing, and I broke free from that,” Clyne (graduate-geosciences) said. However, she said other students might not be able to do so on their own.

According to Barron, the university considered making diversity training part of the first-year seminar curriculum when Penn State changed its general education curriculum over a year ago.

Barron said the undergraduate student government advocated for diversity training, but the University Faculty Senate chose not to enact it. However, he said he suspects the Faculty Senate would be open to it now if students suggested it.

Lexy Pathickal, the vice president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, said UPUA is planning to advocate for cultural competency courses for faculty and staff and would be open to extending the policy to include students.

Penn State football's Lamont Wade speaks at protest in Pittsburgh Lamont Wade continued to speak out against racial injustice Wednesday as the Penn State safe…

Participants also discussed their experiences as black Penn State students and the challenges they expect to face when they return to campus.

Awaly Diallo said since her freshman year, she’s noticed “many students like Sean Setnick, who were just lollygagging across the campus screaming hatred, spewing racial slurs.”

“This fantasy of not tolerating racism looks very different for black students,” Diallo said.

Diallo, a class of 2020 graduate with a degree in sociology, told students to be wary of “performative allyship” when they return to campus. She anticipated many “lukewarm statements [and] bare minimum actions” that white students will use to assuage their guilt.

“The flags, the ‘We Are all Penn State,' those things, those things look really good until another man is murdered," Diallo said. "Until another woman, another trans man [is] murdered on the streets."

In a breakout room, Purnell noted that the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade, two unarmed black individuals killed by police, received far less attention than George Floyd, possibly because Taylor was a woman and McDade was a transgender man.

Hearns said she feels the lack of attention paid to Taylor and McDade has caused “division" within the community.

“It’s also important to bring the conversations to be more diverse, and about black women and black queer people because we can also die,” Hearns said. “And you know, when I see Breonna Taylor, I see myself.”