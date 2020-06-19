Many students may want to get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, whether it’s through protesting, donating or posting on social media, but don’t know the best course of action to take — especially students who aren't part of the black community.

Members of the black community at Penn State offered advice on how individuals can become better allies.

Nyla Holland, the president of Penn State’s Black Caucus, believes the first step is individually educating yourself.

“When you are seeking out experiences or explanations from a Black friend or person you know, don’t bombard them,” Holland (senior-political science and African American studies) said via email. “Be considerate.”

Other suggestions Holland gave were to “break the silence” and “be aware of your language.”

“Silent bystanders to injustice are a part of the problem,” Holland said. “Even if you aren’t sure of what to say or how to say it, retweeting and reposting is not difficult at all.”

She cautioned people wishing to become better allies about common buzz-words that are mentioned often but can mean little, like “diversity” and “inclusion.”

“There is a blurry line between speaking for someone and speaking over them,” Holland said. “See how you can amplify Black voices.”

Other suggestions Holland had were to challenge the status quo and support black platforms such as their art and businesses.

“Dare to be courageous and anti-racist in all spaces,” Holland said. “When marginalized students are concerned or upset, take the time to understand why and find out how you have contributed to, as well as ameliorate, the issue.”

Fernando Munoz is a former member of the Paul Robeson Cultural Center Liaison Board and the vice president of the Latino Caucus.

Munoz (senior-international politics) has also been an ally to Black Caucus, supporting it on a “multitude of issues.”

He advised others to do “whatever you can do” to help the movement.

“Just remember it’s not your time to shine,” Munoz said via email. “Too many times you see people just there for clout. It takes away from the whole movement.”

Additionally, Munoz believes support needs to be continued beyond this summer.

“Be active in change on campus,” Munoz said. “It’s a microcosm of our world.”

As the director of the PRCC and a person of color himself, Carlos Wiley brings speakers to the center and hosts programs to help students “self reflect” and develop leadership skills.

Wiley said he believes young people need to start engaging in the political process rather than just showing up at the polls to vote.

“The first step is to understand the struggle of the person that you’re trying to advocate for when they’re not in the spaces you occupy,” Wiley said. “The second step is to… participate in programs that will allow you to learn what social justice is.”

He said the third step is to get to know those who come from different racial and ethnic backgrounds, taking time to hear their stories and “life struggles.”

“The fourth step for all people to be good allies is knowing to actively listen and be supportive,” Wiley said.

Blake Toliver, the Black Caucus representative in the University Park Undergraduate Association, believes people wishing to become better allies need to hold each other accountable and call out anything discriminatory.

“You have to be able to call out behavior like that or else you won’t get change,” Toliver (junior-english and criminology) said. “Make sure you reevaluate that relationship with someone who uses rhetoric that is discriminatory.”

Another action Toliver suggested taking is to have conversations about race in order to understand different perspectives.

“Know that it’s okay, if you’re white, to have that conversation about race because if you don’t have those conversations, you don’t know the problems,” Toliver said. “Be vocal when conversations of race come up.”

Toliver believes that discrimination of one group can “trickle” to discrimination of other groups.

“We have to look at the larger picture. How can we solve this issue for everyone?” Toliver said. “Understanding each other’s perspectives is the only way we can identify the problems and work towards solutions.”

Holland agreed that change will only come when people actively work toward a real-world solution.

“Endure,” Holland said. “Change is not a temporary hashtag.”