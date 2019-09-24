The Penn State College of Liberal Arts will hold its fifth annual “Penn State Women: Leaders of Today and Tomorrow” panel at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium.

The panel will include six alumni who hold leadership positions in various fields, and students will have the opportunity to schedule individual conferences with the alumni the next morning.

“The purpose is to show current students women that are alumni from our college that have succeeded in their specific area of work and recognize that women can be leaders too in the workplace,” Kristen Schlorff, public relations generalist for the College of the Liberal Arts, said.

The alumni attending the event represent a variety of fields — including criminal law, international politics, general arts and nonprofit work.

One alumna, Elizabeth Bower, graduated from Penn State in 1997 with a degree in history, and currently is both a partner in the Litigation Department and co-chair of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Practice Group at Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Her work focuses on representing complex commercial litigation, with a broad range of clients in terms of industry and subject matter of cases.

“I certainly have had experiences where my gender was presented by others as an issue, but I have not found it to be an obstacle or impediment in my career,” Bower said. “Others have had problems with it, but I have not.”

According to the Center for American Progress, women make up just 5 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs, 7 percent of top executives in Fortune 100 companies and 10 percent of top management positions in S&P 1500 companies.

Forbes recently released a list of America’s most innovative leaders, with 99 out of the 100 named being men. This lack of prominence in women’s leadership and societal focus on men in positions of power is exactly why Bower sees events such as this as being so important.

“I think that the successful women don’t get enough airtime, and it’s hard for folks to see that there are successful women in various professions while there is no question in most people’s mind that there are successful men,” Bower said. “The value in the presence of successful women alumni is impactful, reassuring and builds confidence that there shouldn’t be a question in any student’s mind that they have the ability to be successful regardless of their gender."

The event will be moderated by Nancy Tuana, Penn State professor of philosophy and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies and co-founder of the Rock Ethics Institute. After the panel discussion concludes, there will be a networking reception in the Mann Assembly Room in 103 Paterno Library. This reception will allow students to talk to alumni participants and further discuss topics raised in the discussion.

Following the event Wednesday evening, students will have the ability to sign up for individual meetings on Thursday in the Bank of America Career Services Center between 9 a.m. and noon with the alumna of their choice. This enables students to discuss their own ambitions and get help with career development.

“Students can bring a copy of their resume for feedback,” Schlorff said. “They can talk about furthering their education or ask questions about the specific career industry they’d like to pursue, especially if it aligns with that alumnae’s career. These sessions can also help with preparing students for interviews and giving them tips for success.”

The event is free and open to the public. Although held by the College of the Liberal Arts, the career fields highlighted extend beyond liberal arts, and students of all majors are encouraged to attend.

“For many career industries it tends to be male-dominated,” Schlorff said. “To see these women who were once in their place that are succeeding in high executive positions like CEO and co-founder of these companies helps them to know that these goals and these positions are achievable.”