Maintenance work on the Nittany Lion Shrine was completed on Thursday, according to a Penn State news release.

The maintenance, which began on June 1, included repairs to the lion’s right ear and claws, along with a general cleaning and protection treatment.

Fencing around the shrine has been removed, and visitors will now be able to take photos. However, visitors will still be required to abide by social distancing guidelines, according to the press release.

The shrine is not regularly sanitized, so visitors are advised not to touch it to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

