Eleven years after the suicide of his older brother Mark, Dennis Gillan received the second phone call he will never be able to forget. His younger brother Matthew had died by suicide, as well.

Gillan shared his story to a room full of Penn State students from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Hintz Alumni Center. The event was hosted by the Penn State Schreyer Honors College and initiated by student Faith Hatchard.

Gillan said his brother’s deaths sent him into a spiral of alcohol and substance abuse, where he found himself lost and struggling to escape a dangerously dark place.

Years later, something clicked and Gillan turned to therapy and sobriety for support.

“You get to a point in your life where when something bad happens to you, you want to do something about it so no one else goes through it,” Gillan said.

Today, Gillan is a professional mental health speaker, sharing his story of perseverance with audiences everywhere. On the day of the lecture, Gillan said he is 9,184 days sober.

Gillan began the evening with a dramatic entrance from the back of the room to the song "Broken" by lovelytheband, quoting the lyrics “I like that you’re broken, broken like me” to illustrate his point that everyone is recovering from something.

He followed the song with a vivid description of the day he received a phone call from his younger sister, Janice, telling him his older brother Mark had died and he needed to come home.

It was a Wednesday, Gillan said, and he was anticipating a long night. He was in college preparing to pull an all nighter in order to study for two exams the following day when he received the call.

On the phone, Janice told Gillan his brother died in a car crash. It wasn’t until Gillan arrived home the following morning that he learned the real cause — suicide.

Gillan said the funeral was held over the weekend and he was back in school on Tuesday. His family did not know how to talk about what happened, and Gillan turned to maladaptive coping strategies to handle his grief.

“I did not go running into the arms of a counselor,” Gillan said. “I went running to a bartender.”

Eleven years later, Gillan received the same phone call from Janice, telling him to come home immediately, but this time it was his younger brother, Matthew, who had died.

Despite the severity of the topic, Gillan dispersed humor, songs and graphics throughout the telling of his story to lighten the mood and release tension in the audience as he talked about depression and suicide.

Gillan used relatable examples to help connect the audience to his experiences and shed light on the difficult topic.

He also presented resources available to students seeking treatment, such as Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and texting services that offer immediate access to a registered counselor.

“Your mental health is just as important as your physical health,” Gillan said to the audience.

Toward the end of his presentation, he talked about the warning signs of someone facing depression and thoughts of suicide, and discussed the importance of talking about mental health rather than shying away from the topic.

“Whenever you think you’re on the island of misfit toys, you’re not alone,” Gillan said.

He encouraged students to reach out for support, utilize the resources available to them and go through life’s challenges sober.

He ended the evening with an interactive game involving the audience. After his talk, he stayed behind to speak with audience members who wished to ask him questions.

Hatchard (senior-management), Business Logistics Overall & Distinguished Member of the Sapphire Leadership Academic Program and Lion Ambassador, was in attendance and played an integral role in bringing Gillan to Penn State.

Hatchard said her parents were neighbors with Gillan while living in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and they became good friends, especially after Gillan received the news of his younger brother’s death.

“They were very close to him when that was going on and they’ve remained really close friends to this day,” Hatchard said.

In light of this, Hatchard reached out to the director of the Presidential Leadership Academy, Melissa Doberstein, who connected her to the Schreyer Honors College.

“Mental health awareness is really important — and I think it’s getting more of a spotlight these days — but I think it’s still kind of undercover,” Doberstein said.

Doberstein said she is hopeful to continue the mental health awareness initiative this semester, spreading awareness and information across campus so that students feel comfortable talking about mental health.

“I don’t want students to feel like they don’t have someone to talk to or a support network if they have friends or a family member suffering from a mental illness,” Doberstein said.

