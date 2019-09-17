On Sept. 16, Brazilian Munchies officially opened its location in the Pegula Ice Arena to offer the Penn State community "the real taste of Brazil."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 11 a.m., and patrons could enjoy the food until 7 p.m.

The restaurant is take-out style and is open daily with regular hours and late hours for hockey games. Food can be purchased with cash, card, LionCash or campus meal points.

With a motto like “the real taste of brazil,” authenticity is clearly a priority. Brazilian Munchies was born in 2013 when Flavia and Nick Barger expressed their passion and desire to integrate Brazilian cuisine into Central Pennsylvania. Today, the two of them operate the business with the help of their partner Yama Castilho.

“Part of our inspiration was that the Brazilians in this area wanted authentic Brazilian food, like cheese bread, and we just started making it for them,” Barger said at the ceremony. “Flavia didn’t know English well at the time, so we thought going to the farmer's market would be a great way for her to make her English better by talking to customers. We started there, and we grew fast from that and Flavia learned English fast from that, as well.”

Brazilian Munchies is well known in the Central Pennsylvania area because of its food truck, which will continue to operate normally. The business has operated for six years, while the food truck has been running for the past year and a half.

“We were looking for a place to open our first physical location,” Flavia said. “Someone told us Pegula had a spot available and they ended up liking us, so we decided to open here. It’s totally Brazilian, homemade and handmade cuisine that we can offer for students coming to games or people working in the buildings close by.”

The menu sports a variety of traditional Brazilian cuisine. Among the various options are Brazilian beef stew, pão de queijo and the restaurant's famous x-tudo burger. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

In addition to the savory meals, the menu also includes a variety of desserts. Customers can indulge in treats such as Brigaderio (chocolate fudge), churros filled with dulce de leche and passionfruit mousse. There are also specials that rotate throughout the season.

“I’d say go for the cheese bread, but there’s lots of stuff on the menu that’s new and exciting to try as well,” Barger said.

The take-out styled restaurant adds a unique option to the existing food selections available. Currently, there are six concession stands that offer traditional game food, as well as a Subway and Auntie Anne’s. Brazilian Munchies is the only exotic cuisine offered at Pegula Ice Arena.

AJ Sisson is an avid Penn State hockey fan and found the new food option to be exciting.

“I think it’s a great idea to have diverse food options,” Sisson (sophomore- meteorology) said. “Having the same two things every game you go to would get pretty boring.”