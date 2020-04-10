"The symbol of our best" came up short regarding who is the best mascot in the country, according to Twitter.

The Penn State Nittany Lion fell with an incredibly tight margin to Brigham Young University’s Cosmo Cougar in the Elite 8 round of Sirius XM’s college mascot tournament.

Cosmo had 50.9 percent of the votes, while the Nittany Lion had 49.1 percent.

The Nittany Lion had previously defeated the mascots from Pitt and Syracuse.

