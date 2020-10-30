Dr. Jim Pawelczyk blends in with the dozens of other senior medical faculty who populate the quiet halls of Noll Lab.

He's tall and slim, with the well-worn hiking shoes to match his silver-gray hair, and has an ease to his voice that doesn't betray him as one of the less than 600 total human beings to have ever gone to space.

Long since returned to earth, Pawelczyk currently serves as a professor of physiology and kinesiology at Penn State, and spends his time researching the genetic basis to the blood pressure response while also serving on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s advisory boards.

“Boomerang” path to Penn State

Pawelczyk received his bachelor's degrees in biology and psychology at the University of Rochester before deciding to pursue his graduate degree at another institution.

“So I asked the people [at Rochester], ‘Where is the best place to go to study physiology in humans?’ And they said that Penn State is one of the best places in the world to go,” Pawelczyk said.

State College was a good match for Pawelczyk, even beyond his academic pursuits.

“My wife is from [State College and] I grew up in upstate New York, so we certainly wanted to be that much closer to family… so it was a nice fit all around,” Pawelczyk said.

After Pawelczyk completed his master’s degree at Penn State, he finished his doctoral and post-doctoral training at the University of Texas, where he was invited to join the cardiology faculty at its medical school in Fort Worth.

During his stay in Fort Worth, he helped found the Institute of Exercise and Environmental Medicine to study integrative human physiology.

“I always jokingly referred to it as Noll Lab south, because it does a lot of the same stuff we do [at Penn State], but it was a different sort of application, a little more clinical,” Pawelczyk said.

Before he left the University of Texas and joined the kinesiology faculty at Penn State, he helped author a research proposal that eventually led to his work with NASA.

Penn State hired Pawelczyk just before he left for astronaut training, so the first thing he did on campus was ask for a two-year leave of absence.

Pawelczyk’s time at NASA

Pawelczyk worked with his University of Texas colleagues in the 1990s to study deconditioning states and their relationship to the nervous system.

“Imagine we take you off the soccer field and instead of just saying ‘stop playing,’ we put you to bed, that’s deconditioning… and the worst form of being deconditioned is going to space,” Pawelczyk said.

Extended deconditioning periods can result in substantial loss of muscle mass, exercise capacity and even bone density.

Pawelczyk’s physiological research at the time was pointing to “defects” in the nervous system that corresponded to these states.

“The hypothesis was that those nerves essentially turned off [while in space],” Pawelczyk said, “and when that happens on the ground, you're looking at a number of clinical conditions, it's devastating.”

Under normal gravity, defects in the nervous system can manifest as a constellation of debilitating conditions, including orthostatic intolerance — a condition where affected individuals cannot stand upright longer than a few minutes without losing consciousness.

Similarly, when astronauts return to earth, 70% of them cannot stand up for more than 10 minutes before losing consciousness, Pawelczyk said.

“But then [this effect] reverses, so this idea of reversing was really exciting to us,” Pawelczyk said, “because if it was the nerves reversing in their activity, it could potentially open the door to new therapeutic approaches.”

To test this hypothesis, Pawelczyk and his team of researchers proposed using minescule neural electrodes inserted into their own nerves to record the electrical signals sent from the brain in order to understand their activity in space.

The resulting experiment, titled Neurolab, was eventually selected by NASA to fly on STS-90, a 1998 Space Shuttle mission flown by the Space Shuttle Columbia, along with 31 other studies submitted by a host of international scientific organizations.

Because the shuttle had a limited number of passenger spaces, only a select few crewmen who had prior skills were able to fly.

“Over [the crew selection process], it became clear that those skills didn’t exist in the current astronaut office,” Pawelczyk said. “So when that happened, the office said [it would] allow up to two people to come aboard the mission to bring those skills [as] guest astronauts — payload specialists.”

Each team was allowed to nominate a single individual to fill this role, and since Pawelczyk was one of the few people with necessary experience in human neural recording and an understanding of the Neurolab experiment, he was asked to join the mission.

After a thorough background check, Pawelczyk went to the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, to undergo the astronaut vetting process.

This process included comprehensive physical, medical and psychological screening to ensure applicants can withstand the rigors of spaceflight.

Pawelczyk’s astronaut class was whittled down to four people through these tests, but the remaining four candidates weren’t told which two would be selected to travel to space until after their first year of astronaut training.

At the end of the first year, NASA told Pawelczyk that he and Dr. Jay Buckey of Dartmouth College had been selected as the two payload specialists to go to space on the STS-90 mission.

“That was a pretty amazing moment,” Pawelczyk said. “For whatever reason, I thought I wouldn’t be selected, so it was quite the pleasant surprise.”

Pawelczyk completed his mission training the following year, where he became familiar with the Space Shuttle Columbia, as well as his fellow astronauts.

“The astronaut office was hands-down the most talented group of people I've worked with in my entire life,” Pawelczyk said. “Everyone's an expert in what they do, and they're just a great group of people.”

Pawelczyk’s crew was comprised of fellow payload specialist Buckey, mission commander Richard Searfoss and four other astronauts.

“We had a fun time working together, trying to make these experiments work on this mission,” Buckey, 64, of Levittown, New York, said.

Buckey, a professor of medicine at the Geisel Medical School at Dartmouth College, met Pawelczyk during his tenure at the University of Texas Medical school, where they were both involved in cardiovascular research.

Buckey previously served as a backup payload specialist on the STS-58 — an earlier mission centered on the study of human physiology in space.

“[Pawelczyk is] a very fun person to work with,” Buckey said. “He's got a great knowledge of cardiovascular effects… and is super scientifically focused.”

The STS-90 mission on the Space Shuttle Columbia launched from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 3, 1998, and remained in orbit for just under 16 days.

While in space, Pawelczyk conducted his Neurolab experiment and taught a mini-lecture series for a few universities via live download link, including Penn State.

“We taught the first college class from space,” Pawelczyk said. “We developed a curriculum around how the nervous system adapts in space.”

After the mission returned to earth, Pawelczyk and his team worked to check the data from the Neurolab experiment to confirm if his hypothesis — that his nerves had shut down while in orbit — was correct.

“[The hypotheses] weren't, we were completely wrong,” Pawelczyk said. “Another beautiful hypothesis ruined by data.”

Pawelczyk now believes other factors, such as the size and function of the heart, are the actual underlying cause for the reversal of neural activity.

After completing his mission, Pawelczyk returned to his position at Penn State.

“Life changed a lot after that,” Pawelczyk said. “I remember coming back to campus and [thinking] maybe people will be interested in this for three weeks or so, and that'll be it. And here we are 20 years later still talking about it.”

Current work and CASIS

In the 20 years since traveling to space, Pawelczyk maintained his faculty position and still teaches kinesiology and physiology classes, while also conducting ongoing clinical research on blood pressure regulation.

“We come up with different therapeutic approaches to low blood pressure,” Pawelczyk said. “We’re interested in the genetics of the blood pressure response to exercise [and] why that happens differently in different individuals.”

Dr. Nancy Williams, the department head of kinesiology at Penn State, has known Pawelczyk since her days as a graduate student, where she met him through the American College of Sports Medicine.

“He was part of an outstanding group of sports medicine faculty [at Penn State] I was very excited to join. We’re both in the area of exercise physiology,” Williams said. “He’s got great experience — it's an honor to work with someone with that calibur of experience.”

According to Williams, it's “pretty cool” for undergraduate students to be able to study physiology in space from a real-life astronaut.

“[Pawelczyk] is a great faculty member. He's always engaging and contributing to moving the department forward,” Williams said. “He’s always working on new opportunities for students… he’ll bend over backward to try to help them.”

When Pawelczyk is not engaged in instruction or research, he serves as a standing member on NASA’s Life Sciences Advisory Committee.

“I jokingly say NASA is a little bit like the mafia,” Pawelczyk said. “Once you get in, you can't get out.”

Earlier this year, Pawelczyk was inducted to the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space’s board of directors.

CASIS is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress to work with NASA to manage the International Space Station.

Pawelczyk was invited to join the board after he co-authored a report commissioned by NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine last year, which he said focused on how to effectively maximize the use of a “very scarce resource” — a national laboratory in low earth orbit.

Pawelczyk discussed how CASIS will adapt to accommodate the upcoming expansion of manned space exploration on the moon — via NASA’s Artemis effort — and a potential manned mission to Mars.

Until then, Pawelczyk will continue his work at CASIS, NASA and Penn State where his genetic research may expedite the arrival of this not-so-distant future.

“I absolutely believe this century we’ll have an outpost on Mars, but when I think of the term ‘colony’ I think of a sufficient number of individuals to breed and sustain, that’s a different order of magnitude,” Pawelczyk said. “The culmination of my research career would be to see a colony of research animals that is born, bred and reproduces on the lunar surface.”

Because this would be an important stepping stone to Mars, and to the interstellar growth of humanity as a whole, he said understanding the effects of long term non-terrestrial habitation is key.

“Do we need gravity, or exposure to it for some level for several generations to have normal physiological function?” Pawelczyk said. “We can start to look at that on the lunar surface.”