Although everyone has a different attitude when it comes to starting college, there is no doubt that uncertainty for the coming few years is a consistent theme among freshmen.

Paired with the pandemic and all of the limitations it presents, the uncertainty seems heightened this year.

Regardless of what one’s college experience looks like, however, there is a consistent string of lessons freshmen will come to learn and grow from.

You will figure out how to navigate campus

I know how big and confusing University Park looks, whether you’re making your first visit or arriving for move-in. Despite having experience on campus prior to my freshman year and my relatively good sense of direction, I still got turned around a few times in the first few weeks.

Like with most things, however, you will come to understand the campus layout through practice — and maybe a little trial and error.

Piece by piece, an internal map will start forming in your brain and you will begin to remember road names and the locations of buildings, viewing campus as a giant box with parallel streets instead of a chaotic conglomeration of concrete.

You will need to invest in a good pair of walking shoes

Even though about half of the classes offered are entirely online this semester, you can still count on the fact that you will do a good bit of walking while on campus.

With indoor activities being limited this semester, meeting with friends outside is a good way to connect with others while maintaining social-distancing protocols.

In addition to exploring the variety of open outdoor spaces, it is likely that you will want to get food somewhere other than the dining hall five minutes from your dorm. In each of these cases, a comfortable pair of shoes that will hold up amid all the traveling is a wise purchase that will save your feet in the long run.

You probably won’t need every book on your syllabi

If I had to pick the piece of advice that I am most grateful for hearing before coming to college, it would be waiting to get my books until after the first class.

Those who find comfort in being prepared might see this as stressful. Believe me, I am right there with you.

That being said, the fact of the matter is that you will probably not need all of the books your professors ask you to have.

Of course, you will likely want or need a few books — especially for classes that require an online access code — but some professors will even say after the first class that a book is “recommended” but not necessary. By waiting, you may save yourself some money at the bookstore or time scouring Amazon for a cheaper deal.

It will get cold and rainy

If you are currently sitting in your non-air conditioned dorm room, this might be a little hard to believe, but I can assure you that there will be a time where the weather is rainy, cloudy, windy, snowy or cold.

Out-of-staters should be aware that Pennsylvania weather makes no sense and will turn on you in an instant. It could be a perfectly gorgeous day until some ominous clouds roll in and unleash a Niagara Falls of rain.

There will be days when snow is gusting sideways into your face as you cross campus while ice temporarily forms a sheet across the sidewalks. You will even long for the days when you were sweating constantly.

But fear not, because regardless of the weather, it’s always sunny in Happy Valley.

You should not take 8 a.m. classes

You may not always have a choice when navigating the complexities of scheduling at midnight on your assigned day, but if at all possible, avoid 8 a.m. classes. (Unless of course you are one of those beautiful people who rise naturally at 7 a.m. every day.)

If you do not fall within that category of people — it’s all good, I don’t either — there is no shame in wanting some extra sleep so you are not a zombie for your first class of the day. Ultimately, however, it is most important that you find the schedule and routine that works best for you.

People are a lot less judgmental than you think they are

Although some people seem to have an unshakeable confidence, this is not the case for the majority of people.

Coming from the judgmental environment present in a lot of high schools, freshmen might feel nervous to make a mistake or do something embarrassing around others.

What you will come to find, however, is that the people you walk past on the sidewalks, see sitting in the HUB-Robeson Center or standing behind you in the dining hall will not think anything of you if you trip on your own feet or accidentally play your music out loud instead of through your headphones.

Just be yourself and don’t give any mind to the small, silly things that we all do at some point. Plus, if anyone does have a problem with that, they are likely not worth your time anyway.

You will not face this journey alone

For many people, college is the first time living away from home. It can be scary to step into a completely new world and take on the daunting task of preparing for your future without your friends and family right beside you.

No matter how far you are from your hometown, though, there are people and resources on campus that want to help you. Do not hesitate to reach out to your adviser, counseling and other health services, club leaders or your professors. Anyone who can help you with the challenges you are working through will want to do just that.

And remember, just because you are away from home does not mean that you are completely separated from the people you love from your hometown. Give your parents a call, text your siblings, Facetime your friends or even write a letter to one of your mentors. They will be just as happy to hear from you as you are from them.

There will be opportunities everywhere

Penn State is an objectively large university, so it goes without saying that you will be able to find a club that specializes in an interest or passion you have. Do not feel afraid to connect with these groups, even if the activity is completely new to you.

The benefits of getting involved with clubs and organizations on campus are seemingly endless. Whether they enhance your education, career, mental and physical well-being or your social interactions, clubs are absolutely worth your time if they bring you joy. You never know what one simple connection will do for your future.

You will be just fine

In the beginning of your first semester, it may seem like this next stage of your life will never feel normal. You may feel like you could never refer to your dorm room as home, or as if you will always feel uncertain and lost.

But I assure you those worries and anxious feelings will pass.

This is not to say that your college experience will be perfect and problem-free. Everyone still goes through challenges and periods of discovery.

What matters most, however, is that you roll with the punches, pick yourself up when you fall and learn from your mistakes. Growth is incredibly crucial to the college experience, as it is to life in general, and it is nothing to be ashamed of.

Keep working to grow yourself, figure out where you want this new path to take you and lean on those around you for support when you need to. Soon enough, I truly believe you will call State College a home and grow comfortable facing the uncomfortable.

Best of luck, class of 2024. You got this.