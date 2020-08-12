On Aug. 5, Penn State students logged onto LionPATH to see a “Penn State COVID-19 Compact” that required their agreement in order to continue to the site. The compact outlined university public health protocols the student body must follow upon arriving to campus this fall.

The guidelines include information regarding self-quarantine requirements, appropriate social distancing measures, mask-wearing, flu shots, coronavirus testing and contract tracing.

Students were required to read the acknowledgment and accept it, or else forfeit their ability to return or remain on campus.

The compact reads, “In a world filled with important things, [the compact] is really important; please treat it that way.”

Nebraska Hernandez said she believes the compact is unfair because it places blame on students for any potential coronavirus exposure, and because the student code of conduct is not being enforced equally across the student body.

“Penn State likes to position itself as, ‘We Are’ or ‘We are all a family.’ Then you see things where [university leaders] use the student code of conduct to punish students who disregard COVID-19 safety protocols,” Nebraska (senior-geography) said. “While understandable, I don’t think it’s ethical to be using the conduct in one instance, but not using it across the board regarding all situations and problems.”

Students also expressed wariness to accept the compact because of one clause regarding possible injury or death as a result of the coronavirus.

“I assume any and all risk of exposure to COVID-19 that may result from attending Penn State, or participating in Penn State activities,” the compact said, “and I acknowledge that exposure or infection may result in personal injury, illness, permanent disability, or death.”

The liability waiver ensures that Penn State cannot be sued if a person contracts the coronavirus — however, the words instill an uneasy feeling for many students.

“I am kind of disappointed in Penn State for stating, ‘If you die on campus from contracting COVID-19, it’s not our fault,’” Nebraska said. “I feel like Penn State should be more transparent with its students and faculty.”

Penn State law professor Dara Purvis understands students' hesitation, as students are no longer in control after they accept the compact.

“I completely understand why people would read this and think to themselves, ‘I don’t have any bargaining power here,’ and be concerned,” Purvis said.

The compact is considered a contract of adhesion, according to Purvis. In a standard contract, terms and conditions are set by one party, and the other party cannot bargain or negotiate.

“Contract law recognizes the inequality in bargaining power that the contract of adhesion represents, but they are enforceable,” Purvis said. “You can either take it or leave it.”

While students would normally not think of attending college as an inherently risky activity, Purvis said the coronavirus proves otherwise.

“If you are worried that COVID-19 might potentially lead to your death, you can move all your classes online as a less risky option,” Purvis said.

Maggie Hernandez lives in State College and plans to work remotely. She believes the risks of the coronavirus apply to her as well, and that it is irresponsible for Penn State to reopen its campuses.

“I am assuming all of the responsibilities of getting COVID-19, even though I am choosing not to go back on campus,” Maggie (graduate-anthropology) said. “That is not fair and an issue. If it is risky and dangerous to come back to campus, the university should not open to begin with.”

She said since State College is a small town, everyone comes in contact with Penn State students regularly, which can result in a drastic surge in cases.

“[Penn State administrators] are not taking into consideration the effects that this is going to have on the local community, and not just the Penn State community,” Maggie said. “Even if some students are OK with the risk, many students who live in State College have opted to go completely online.

“It’s inevitable, you’re going to come in contact with people that chose to come back to Penn State.”