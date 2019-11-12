Beginning with the 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association, community representative seats were added to the assembly — with some of these seats seeking to advocate for marginalized communities and push legislation that may otherwise be overlooked.

Community groups that were granted seats in the general assembly included Black Caucus, represented by Eddie Richardson; Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus, represented by Yoo Jin Jeong; and Latino Caucus, represented by Heidy Canales.

Canales said she is proud of the progress she has made in UPUA thus far as a representative, especially in regards to representing her community through legislation.

In the future, she anticipates working on more legislation which could collaborate with Undergraduate Admissions and Student Affairs Office.

“I’m most proud of legislation brought forth in September for UPUA to help fund two events during Hispanic Heritage Month, because this is the first time that UPUA has played a role in celebrating the month,” Canales (sophomore-public relations) said via email. “Some pieces of legislation I hope to work on include global competency training for faculty and staff, as well as for [recognized student organizations] and financial literacy resources with the Office of Admissions.”

Although Canales said she feels UPUA is making progress by including these community seats in the General Assembly, she said it is still difficult to feel like she belongs in the assembly when there’s miscommunication.

“There’s a long established culture that is not going to change with just a couple people trying to change it. It’s going to take a lot of unlearning and relearning, and hopefully future representatives are able to enact that change,” Canales said. “It’s hard to feel heard when you don’t feel like you’re supposed to be in the room. UPUA needs to become more accustomed to advocating with communities rather than for communities, which is something that these seats alone cannot fix.”

Overall, Canales said she believes adding these community seats is a “great step in the right direction,” and stressed that having representatives that can properly advocate for marginalized communities is a change that Penn State’s student government needed.

Sarah Kanzaki, who is an Asian American student, said that although she is aware of resources available to minority students, she feels she could be better represented at Penn State and hopes that student government could be the segue.

“As someone who is biracial, I feel a little uncomfortable trying to join any club or group that advocates for representation just because it doesn’t feel like an option to me,” Kanzaki (sophomore-labor and employment relations) said. “I think academic advisors should be educated on the resources here and express them to freshmen when they’re here for New Student Orientation, rather than [students] be isolated and feel forced into silence by default.”

African student and member of Black Caucus Michael Kume said that by giving marginalized students a microphone and a platform to convey their thoughts on behalf of their communities, student government will become more productive.

“More voice and power being given to minority students, not only black, but also other ethnicities and races, as well as LGBTQ+ individuals, will make student government stronger,” Kume (junior-chemical engineering) said via email.

He added he believes there is still underrepresentation in representation — in that when marginalized students are given a voice or space, it is “limited to one or two people.”

“By allowing there to be more of us in the room when there are important conversations, we can breed more positive growth, which would allow for a better cohesion between all groups involved,” he said.