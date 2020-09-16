Students can discuss spring study abroad options during Global Penn State's virtual study abroad fair in October.

The fair will be held online from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Students will be able engage with university study abroad partners and providers, support offices, scholarship sources, faculty and academic colleges to discuss different study abroad opportunities.

There are over 400 approved study abroad programs students can choose from and many student scholarships to apply for, according to Global Penn State.

Those who attend will also get to explore options with advisers on what courses and locations will be best for certain majors.

The Education Abroad Fair will also provide several live broadcast breakout sessions for students to attend a Study Abroad 101, explore more about Paying the Way and to see what internship/research programs there are abroad.

Students who are interested are to register online and create an account through Global Penn State to gain access to resources.