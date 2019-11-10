The Indian Culture and Language Club (ICLC) hosted Vir Das, an Indian stand-up comedian and actor, as part of Penn State’s celebration of Diwali on Saturday night in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Diwali, which began on Oct. 27 this year, is the five-day Hindu festival of lights and a religious celebration of good over evil.

ICLC’s event also featured A Capella and dance performances from the student organizations Fanaa, Coda Conduct, JaDhoom and Nritya.

Following these performances, Das did his stand-up routine. Das has starred in Hindi cinema films and will star in a spinoff of the ABC comedy "Fresh Off the Boat."

He stopped at Penn State as part of his current tour, “The Loved Tour,” in which he explores how love — and what hate — has been shown throughout his life.

“We measure our patriotism with how much we hate each other,” he said, “and I think that’s absolute nonsense.”

His set did not err on the side of caution and took no prisoners, as he even took jabs at the Penn State football team’s performance from earlier that day.

“F*** Minnesota. Who do they think they are, with their better team?” he said.

(Das was immediately met with unhappy groans from the audience.)

He also joked about the warm welcome he received from Penn State students on social media upon his arrival on campus, as he was greeted with the same message over and over —“Hey man, wanna smoke up?”

Student Kunal Koka thought Das’s set was “hilarious” and said he felt very positively about the entire event.

“It's a great event for our community to get together and celebrate, not just Diwali, but Indian culture and the presence of Indians in State College,” Koka (sophomore-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “Events like these really help [serve as] a reminder of who you are.”

Following Das’s set, students walked to Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center to eat Indian food catered by India Pavilion Exotic Indian Cuisine.

The night wrapped up with a Bollywood Hour, in which popular Bollywood songs were played by DJ Vaibhav Sharma and DJ Parth.

Pranoy Bharadwaj appreciated the performances and recognized the importance of celebrating Diwali, which he described as “probably the most important festival of the Hindu religion.”

“There's not a whole lot of Indians in Happy Valley,” Bharadwaj (sophomore-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “We’re probably in pockets here and there, but [it’s significant] to see a lot of people who share the same values in the same place and who can [relate] to whatever you feel.”