Penn State has once again ranked as a top producer of Fulbright students for 2019-20, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

This academic year, 10 students at Penn State were accepted into the international educational exchange program through the U.S. Department of State.

The Fulbright program offers students a one-year grant to study and research as an English teaching assistant.

The program sends students to over 160 countries worldwide, with those applying being graduating seniors, alumni or current U.S. citizens who are graduate students.

The following Penn Staters were accepted for the study/research program, according to a Penn State News press release:

Andrew Hoffman: German, College of the Liberal Arts, Austria

Jacob Johnson: forest resources, College of Agricultural Sciences, Zambia

Eve Jones: community, environment and development; College of Agricultural Sciences, Cambodia

The following were accepted to the English teaching assistant program:

Scout Cheeks: criminology and global and international studies; College of the Liberal Arts, Brazil

Karly Feinberg: corporate innovation and entrepreneurship; Smeal College of Business, Colombia

Geoffrey Merz: community, environment and development; College of Agricultural Sciences, Senegal

Alanna Powers: advertising and public relations in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and English in the College of the Liberal Arts; Czech Republic

Jayme Rhoads: Italian, French and Francophone studies, global and international studies, and comparative literature; College of the Liberal Arts, Italy

Rachel Shriver: secondary education, College of Education, Colombia

Tessa Sontheimer: community, environment and development in the College of Agricultural Sciences and global and international studies in the College of the Liberal Arts; Indonesia

Students and alumni interested in applying for the next round of the Fulbright program should submit a letter of intent to apply to the University Fellowships Office by Aug. 14.

Students and alumni should then submit a completed application through the Fulbright online application system by Aug. 28.

Fulbright program and Peace Corps information sessions will take place at University Park from 5-6 p.m. on March 18 and April 8 in 312 Boucke Building.