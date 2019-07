Penn State's Office of Physical Plant will spray University Park's elm trees on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

OPP sprays the elm trees to prevent diseases and preserve the trees on campus, according to a press release.

Two sprayings were planned in 2019, with this being the second.

Spraying from the ground will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday. Spraying by helicopter will take place from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Signs will be posted in the affected areas to notify the public.