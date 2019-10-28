A new scholarship will support students sitting as officers or committee chairs of student organizations that contribute to the well-being of the Penn State community.

Created by alumna Jaime Desmond, the Desmond Leadership Scholarship will endow $10 million to student leaders on campus, according to a press release.

The scholarship requires candidates to be a full-time undergraduate students in the position of officer or committee chair of their student organization and that they possess a strong work ethic and integrity. These qualities will be evaluated by the scholarship selection committee.

A 1998 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, Desmond was heavily involved in student organizations while at Penn State, according to the release. She dedicated her time primarily to student government.

Additionally, Desmond was actively involved with Homecoming and THON while at Penn State, and she held work study positions with Student Affairs and the Alumni Association.

“I know how much time it takes to be a student leader, which makes it hard to have even a part-time job and balance class work,” Desmond said in the release. “This scholarship will help provide financial support for a student leader.”

In the release, Desmond said she hopes the scholarship will provide students with the involvement opportunities she had while on campus and that they will not face financial struggles while doing so.

“I earned a great education at Penn State, and some of my best lessons learned were those outside the classroom through my experience as a student leader,” Desmond said.