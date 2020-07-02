College students have busy schedules.

Whether they're studying for class, hanging out with friends or fulfilling other obligations, one of the most important habits that can often be sacrificed is a good sleep schedule.

Penn State assistant teaching professor of psychology Dustin Elliott said that from day one, he tells his students that nothing talked about in his classes is "more important than sleep."

“College students are being pulled in a lot of different directions,” Elliott said. “They have a lot on their plate that they are trying to accomplish, and unfortunately, oftentimes sleep will be what they have to sacrifice, and that's [the] worst case scenario as far as I'm concerned.”

Students’ sleep schedules can often become more irregular when stressful tasks, like final exams, roll around, as well.

Some students — like Grant Sist — prioritize studying for their finals over going to class toward the end of the semester if they know no new information will be provided in later classes that might help them on the exam.

“Depending on what I need to study, if I can skip a class, I’ll skip it to study,” Sist (senior-biology) said. “But regardless [of] if I skip or not, I stay up way later [during the school year].”

A lack of sleep can also impact academic performance and emotional state, according to Elliott.

Sist said he does not hang out with friends for the last week and a half of the semester, as he tends to “piss them off” due to being in a bad mood from little sleep.

Amber Lai said she pulls multiple all-nighters toward the end of the academic year to complete projects, adding that a lack of sleep has often ruined her mood.

In terms of academics, Elliott said sleep is important because it cements information learned throughout the day into students’ long-term memories.

“When we sleep, that's when the majority of our long-term memory consolidation is happening,” Elliott said.

Stored information can then be retrieved when it's needed, like during an exam. But by staying up late and pulling all-nighters, the brain is not able to store learned information into students’ long-term memories, according to Elliott.

“A lot of the areas of the brain that we use on a daily basis that help us formalize our plans for the day and analytically work our way through the day can become over-exhausted,” Elliott said. “And your emotional centers, the more immature areas of the brain, run rampant when we’re fatigued.”

When asked whether the summer season messes up students’ sleep schedules, 89% students responded "yes" while 11% responded "no," according to a self-conducted poll in Penn State’s Class of 2021, Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 Facebook groups.

Sist, who voted no on the Facebook poll, said he has been going to bed at 11 p.m. and waking up at 8 a.m. so far this summer. However, during the academic year, he would often sleep from around 3 a.m to 7 a.m., regardless of whether he needed to stay up.

Lai (senior-graphic design) did not pick either option in the Facebook poll, but said instead that her sleep schedule is always irregular. In the summer, however, it is just irregular in a different way.

“The fall and spring semesters are fairly consistent in regard to the amount of credits a student is taking,” Elliott said. “...Whereas in the summer, students are either not taking as many classes on or not taking as many responsibilities on, or they’re doing completely different responsibilities.”

While the brain has evolved to sleep faster when it is dark outside and stay awake when it is light out, it is still far behind in its evolutionary trajectory, according to Elliott. He said that when the brain sees light, it is interpreted as light from the sun.

As a result, technology has had a huge impact on people's sleep patterns. On the visual spectrum, blue light — emitted from phones and other technology — sends signals that cause people's brains to fight to stay awake longer.

“When you’re laying in bed at night, even though it's dark outside, when you’re staring at a screen your brain is interpreting that screen as if you're staring into a world where there is still sunlight, so your brain is literally, physiologically trying to keep you awake,” Elliott said.

To combat this, some phones, tablets and other technologies have a night mode, which eliminates blue light and gives screens a yellow hue. This allows weaker signals to be sent to the brain, effectively making it easier to fall asleep.

But technology isn't the only barrier to sleep — stress causes emotional arousal and makes it difficult to fall asleep, as well. Stress releases a hormone called cortisol, which activates the brain's "fight or flight response," according to Elliott.

At the intersection of stress and technology is social media, which also plays a large part in college students' lives and sleep schedules.

Though the amount of time spent asleep is important, the quality of sleep matters, as well. According to Elliott, research has shown that as people age, sleep quality decreases.

“I think I get enough sleep, but I don’t think the quality of sleep is as good as it could be,” Lai said. “No matter how much you sleep, if you don’t sleep early enough, you don’t feel great.”

When improving one's sleep schedule, Elliot said to first focus on establishing consistency. With a consistent sleep schedule, even with one bad night's sleep, it becomes easier to get back on track.

Consistency will also allow the biochemistry of the body and brain to figure out how to fall asleep faster and stay asleep as long as possible.

“Students will erroneously think that they can get four hours, five hours of sleep a night throughout the week and then just crash and sleep in on Saturday or on Sunday,” Elliott said. “It’s one of the worst things you can do for your sleep schedule because it’s not about maximizing sleep at any given moment, it's about establishing a good biorhythm.”