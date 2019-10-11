WATCH: Emotional Support Animals help to brighten people's day

There are a multitude of ways people cope with mental illness on campus. Some students look to emotional support animals to help them improve their lives.



Emotional support animals serve as one of the many ways students deal with the issues they face in relation to mental health. These animals help students find a purpose and a sense of comfort that improves there overall wellbeing and helps to combat the feeling of loneliness.

"He makes my life better. He makes me happier than I was" said Alan Yue, the owner of Emotional Support dog, Bailey.