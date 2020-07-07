On Tuesday, the Penn State Interfraternity Council voted to put the fraternity community under a “social moratorium” until further notice, according to a press release by the organization.

The social moratorium includes social activities of any kind and there is not a set date for it to be lifted as of yet.

“The IFC has determined that a social moratorium is the best way to support the health and safety of our community and those surrounding us,” the IFC Council Executive Board said in a statement. “It is important to us that the residents of State College are not put at high risk as students return to campus this fall.”

In the meantime, chapters are working individually on improving risk management plans for members’ health and safety.

Two aspects that are being added are increased access to masks and reduced capacity in fraternity houses.

The council hopes to eventually phase various Greek organizations out of the moratorium.

