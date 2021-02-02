The Penn State chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a statement Tuesday following the Zoom bombing that occurred in Black Caucus's Zoom room during the Spring Virtual Involvement Fair on Jan. 27.

The AAUP condemned the acts of the 51 users in the organization's Zoom room, and wrote the letter in "strong support of the Black Caucus and all students of color at Penn State."

Also, the AAUP supports the University Park Undergraduate Association's resolution to pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

This statement follows those released by the African American Studies Department early Tuesday, the College of the Liberal Arts department heads Tuesday and Penn State President Eric Barron on Jan. 30.

"Furthermore, we support the Black Caucus’s call for more programming, educational opportunities and research to combat anti-Blackness and to unseat white supremacist violence in all forms at Penn State, across Pennsylvania and around the world," the AAUP said in the statement.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE