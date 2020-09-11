From a group of eight friends in a high schooler’s basement to a university-recognized student organization of more than 50 students, the State College Sunrise Movement is determined to fight for climate justice on a local and national level.

“The Sunrise Movement is a nationwide organization with over a thousand hubs around the country and with a mission to fight for a Green New Deal and climate justice while bringing millions of good jobs to the United States in the process,” Abbie La Porta, co-lead of the organization, said. “This protects the people who are going to be worst affected by climate change and gives transition to those working in the fossil fuel industry to clean energy jobs.”

La Porta (sophomore-architectural engineering) got involved with the organization as a student at State College Area High School, and continued it at Penn State to combat local climate issues. Upon meeting Siddhi Deshpande, another Sunrise Movement organizer, the two decided to join forces to create the student organization.

“The absolute biggest issue at Penn State is the university’s continued endorsement and investment of fossil fuel companies,” La Porta said. “Students and individuals absolutely can make their own changes, but what we really need is to look at the systems and institutions as a whole that are creating all these devastating impacts.”

La Porta said the best approach to get the administration’s attention on this issue is to make noise about it, which is exactly what the State College Sunrise Movement aims to do.

The State College branch began fully operating in August 2019, and since then has organized various climate-related events in the area, including town hall meetings and climate strikes.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited the group’s ability to hold in-person events, but La Porta said members will continue to push their goals in an online format.

“It’s even more important that we care about climate justice currently while we’re in the midst of a pandemic because the effects of the pandemic are being exasperated by climate change,” La Porta said. “We see people having to deal with wildfires and the coronavirus at the same time.”

This relationship has become a topic of discussion as scientists link air pollution to coronavirus infections. According to a study conducted by the Institute of Labor Economics, air pollution spikes due to government inaction have led to an increase of coronavirus deaths in the most industrialized areas of the United States.

La Porta said the organization’s biggest goal this semester is to continue circulating information while preserving a sense of community.

“There’s an incredible moment that every youth organizer has when they realize they don’t have to get permission to try and make the world a better place,” La Porta said. “To be doing it with a community of people that care about each other, our future and the planet is amazing.”

She said taking action against climate change will create a safer planet for all of its occupants.

“Climate justice means there is clean air and clean water for everyone, that nobody has to worry about not having healthcare and that we have a future we are confident will hold for more than the next 50 years,” La Porta said.

The issue of climate justice hits closer to home for Deshpande (junior-neurobiology).

Although she grew up in the U.S., Deshpande was born in India and often returned to visit her family. During these trips, she said her eyes were opened to the reality of climate change.

“Many Americans grow up and think the climate is fine, but a lot of people live in a completely different world, where air pollution and climate change are pressing issues,” Deshpande said. “I want to fight for my family and people around the world whose governments aren’t fighting for them, their safety and their future.”

Deshpande said it’s critical that drastic climate mitigation occurs in the next 12 years, or else the planet will endure severe long-lasting impacts.

The Green New Deal, a congressional resolution introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Edward Markey, calls on the federal government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deter the usage of fossil fuels.

“Our main goals are to enhance awareness and knowledge about the Green New Deal and advocate for it in the community, lift up progressive climate justice champions and advocate for transformative action against climate change among the youth on a political and economic scale,” Deshpande said.

The organization is just in the beginning stages of planning for this semester, but Deshpande said she’s looking forward to planning events such as a possible art initiative that would place informative posters around State College and bring attention to the effects of climate change.

“Growing up, a lot of these issues felt far away, and we could kind of push it off and ignore it, but we are at a point where we can’t ignore these big issues anymore,” Deshpande said. “This is going to seriously affect our lifetimes, and everyone should care because it’s going to impact everyone in some way shape or form, so now is the time to fight for our future.”

Deshpande said all students would benefit from being a part of the State College Sunrise Movement, but specifically those who have recently become aware of the U.S. conservative stance on climate change.

Mark Sentesy, an assistant professor of philosophy and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies, is the faculty adviser for the State College Sunrise Movement.

He was introduced to the organization a number of years ago when he participated in a clean energy march in Massachusetts. This is where he met Varshini Prakash, one of the founders of the national Sunrise Movement.

He said he immediately supported the organization due to its ability to visualize what climate action can look like, so when La Porta and Deshpande came to him and asked if he’d advise them, he said the answer was easy.

“This is one of those rare organizations that’s kind of a pivot in the way we think about our society and our future because they are very clear about the ongoing injustices associated with climate change, but they are also very clear — and this is the wonderful thing about them — that we can make a better, more just and healthier world by taking action,” Sentesy said. “It’s a better future than what we are living in today and that vision is something they’ve managed to make so clear and it’s a message we all need to hear.

“We all need to be for something, not just against something.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+3 Penn State Arboretum offers volunteer opportunities for those interested in gardening After a several month long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Arboretum at Penn Sta…