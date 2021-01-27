On Wednesday night, Penn State’s Stuckeman School, part of the College of Arts and Architecture, hosted award-winning architect Pablo Castro for the first in a series of lectures that will occur throughout the spring semester.

Before the presentation began, Marcus Shaffer gave a brief introduction of Castro, who is a co-founder of the globally active Obra Architects firm.

Castro opened his presentation showing a series of photos taken throughout Seoul while ruminating about his experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout his presentation, Castro showed various models and buildings that he has worked on in recent years, explaining the goal and design of each project.

He opened this series with a model of a Mexican city with a large aqueduct. He followed this model with other projects, including a kindergarten in China, a city hall in Seoul, an isolated home in Costa Rica and a grand house in the woods of Maryland.

Following his presentation, Castro answered questions from the audience. While answering these questions, the architect spoke about his relationships with other notable members of his field, architectural design and style, capitalism, urban life and post-pandemic architecture.

The Stuckeman School will continue to host lectures throughout the spring semester. The next lecture will feature architects Dayton Schroeter and Julian Arrington on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. Lectures are free and open to the public, though registration is required.

