Penn State introduced the idea of wellness days to support the mental health of students next semester, in light of the university’s decision to cancel its 2021 spring break.

The wellness days will be built-in to next semester’s schedule, using regular class time for special programs to support and engage students, staff and instructors. The university is hoping to reduce potential travel outside of State College.

While the dates and number of the wellness days have not yet been announced, a committee is set to identify the details and focus on the needs of students, staff and instructors.

Research shows that taking vacations and breaks from studies can help improve mental health and reduce stress, as well as anxiety levels.

Penn State student Austin Fleegal said he understands why Penn State chose to cancel spring break, and he is not letting it get to him.

“I do not think it will have that big of an effect,” Fleegal (sophomore-secondary education) said via email. “I am an organized person and driven, so I’ll just take it as it comes.”

Helen Myers mentioned how having a week-long spring break would have benefitted her mental health, as she wouldn’t have to worry about classes or fencing practice for a week.

“I think it would've helped me relax and focus on taking care of myself and getting some things in order,” Myers (freshman-mechanical engineering) said via email.

She also gave advice to students whose mental health may be affected more than others.

“Reach out to others,” Myers said. “Things like [Counseling and Psychological Services] can help you, and their job is to help you. Reach out and talk to them or your friends. It's okay to not be okay.”

Parmis Solaimanian said she does not do the best under heavy amounts of pressure or stress, and feels that having no spring break might worsen her mental health.

“Spring break would have allowed me to take a much-needed break and to work through self-care,” Solaimanian (senior-psychology) said via email. “I think that not having spring break may affect my ability to take care of myself, whether that'd be mentally or physically.”

She also explained how as a psychology major, she understands how other students’ mental health may be affected in different ways, and that not having a break may cause an increase in stress.

“Students may forget to engage in self-care activities such as brushing their teeth and eating enough meals throughout the day due to being so focused on schoolwork,” Solaimanian said.

Grace Rishel said before spring break was canceled, she had been using the promise of the week-long break as motivation to get through her “draining” classes.

She predicted that her mental health will suffer with the break’s cancellation, but suggested that other students who might struggle should find a group of friends to study or go out with.

“I spend most of my time looking at a screen and in my room,” Rishel (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said via email. “If I continuously do that with no break, my mental health will surely start to deteriorate.”

CAPS offers virtual services such as counseling or support groups for any student who might need mental health resources.