The “Keyper” phone wallet, a startup co-founded by a Penn State student, won the grand prize of $25,000 at the 2020 Inc.U Competition on Aug. 5. The “Shark Tank” style competition aired on WPSU-TV and was hosted by the Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program.

“It’s really a complete game-changer,” Ezra Gershanok, co-president and co-founder of Keyper, said. “It’s been kind of a dream — the feeling of having an idea and then turning it into a reality.”

Back in 2018, Gershanok (senior-economics) came up with the idea for the phone wallet and pitched the idea to his friend and former Penn State student Jacob Halbert, who also became a co-president and co-founder.

Halbert made temporary 3D models and custom molds, and in a few months, the company was up and running with a manufacturing deal in China.

Gershanok explained that Keyper had been entered in and rejected from numerous similar competitions in the past, and was even rejected from the 2019 Inc.U Competition.

The 2020 rendition of the Inc.U Competition began back in March, when the Keyper was one of around 50 applicants.

The Keyper was selected as one of the final six startup products in June, along with Unis Brands, which creates fully sustainable 3D footwear, JERPA Jeans, which makes sherpa-lined jeans for outdoors, LoanCrunch, an app to help students understand and pay for their loans, D’Vote, a community app for people to make donations and Aerial Prospex, a commercial drone service company.

The finalists had to make a five-minute video pitch for their product and have a short interview via Zoom with the panel of judges before the winners were selected for the finale show entitled “The Investment,” the aspect of the competition broadcast by WPSU-TV.

Not only did the Keyper receive prize money, but Unis Brands was awarded $5,000 of the prize money as well.

All of the prize money was sponsored by Invent Penn State, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, Penn State College of Engineering and the Robert & Tammy Morgan Entrepreneurship Fund.

“The larger message I take from this is perseverance,” Gershanok said. “Even though you were denied from one thing, another door opens. The most important thing from the competition is being recognized by such accomplished people.”

Halbert, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan, agreed that “one of the coolest parts” of the competition was connecting with the judges — one of whom has pitched on Shark Tank.

“The ability to have contact with someone like her and her network from Shark Tank is pretty crazy,” Halbert said. “We were more than thrilled; it was a breath of new life into the company.”

Gershanok believes the team wouldn’t have won without experiencing rejections from similar competitions.

“Even when we lost, we still reviewed what we did well,” Gershanok said. “I feel obligated to the people who believed in us to show them that we were right and to prove that we were worth taking a chance on.”

Halbert was shocked to hear that Keyper won the grand prize, as he didn’t expect the startup to make it that far based on past performances.

“When they announced that we won it was total shock, like we won the lottery,” Halbert said. “Sometimes you begin to doubt yourself. We were competing against a lot of sexier companies and we’re a small, simple product.”

Approximately 50 startups applied for the Inc.U Competition back in March, according to Halbert, and Keyper was selected as one of six finalists to compete for prizes up to $30,000. Keyper won $25,000 of the total.

With the money, according to Gershanok, Keyper plans to expand across more American universities.

“You have to be the first on the market for this sort of product,” Gershanok said. “We plan to hire at least ten sales ambassadors across Big Ten campuses to give out Keypers, sell them and post pictures [of them].”

Halbert said there is a large market for the Keyper because most American universities still use metal keys. They aren’t going away anytime soon due to the high amount of funding universities would need to replace them.

“The average replacement cost for keys is $73 across the country,” Halbert said. “We estimate that $20 million is easily spent on lost keys across the country per year.”

Keyper usually sees its highest sales in August because of the back-to-school season, and they are currently offering a 10% off promo code.

“We would have never been able to do this without the Penn State community,” Gershanok said. “Penn State has created the environment for a company like ours to succeed.”

Gershanok said parents are usually Keyper’s primary customers even though students might be considered its primary base.

Since Keyper is rapidly growing, Gershanok and Halbert now have a permanent team to help with sales and promotion.

Golda Gershanok, a junior biomedical engineering major at Georgia Tech, is Ezra’s sister and vice president of Keyper.

“I fulfill orders, reach out to source custom orders and help with business strategy,” Golda said about her role in the company via text message. “Winning the competition really reinforces that the effort we put into this as individuals and as a team is worth it.”

She explained that the money will be used to increase creativity, with “new colors, larger inventory and new strategies.”

Rayna Recht, a junior finance management and spanish major at Tulane University, met Gershanok and Halbert at a Pittsburgh summer camp and is now the vice president of marketing and communications at Keyper.

Recht said winning the investment competition was an “incredible opportunity and accomplishment” for her and the team.

“This is going to shake the way our company grows through our ability to connect with students all across the United States,” Recht said via text message. “As a group of students working to help ease stress for other students, we are so grateful for this opportunity to continue spreading Keypers to people everywhere.”

Gershanok said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of those on his team and wanted to give a “big thank you” to Tim Kerchinski, who organized the competition at PennTAP alongside the judges.

“It’s a team effort,” Gershanok said. “We would have never been able to do this without each person’s contribution.”