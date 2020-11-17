As Penn State is a Research I institution, its faculty members publish a steady stream of research about climate and the environment. However, researchers don’t always have control over whether their findings are put to use.

It’s often hard to know the impact of a particular study, but many of Penn State’s scientists keep a watchful eye on how often climate research impacts policy, and some work directly with government officials, according to Penn State researchers.

Whether a researcher’s findings can impact climate policy, according to Penn State researchers, the political debate or even the scientific consensus depends on the area of climate change being studied, and whether the impacts are local or national — and who’s in the White House.

Scientific knowledge tends to function in the aggregate, according to Melissa Gervais, an assistant professor of meteorology and atmospheric science at Penn State. She said one specific study or one specific scientist’s research is unlikely to influence many policymakers, who tend to pay more attention to the scientific consensus.

However, there are several ways for individual researchers to have an impact, as many Penn State scientists have demonstrated.

The most important way for climate research to affect public policy, according to Penn State researchers, is the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a panel of scientists who examine climate research and periodically publish reports for scientists, and reports with recommendations for policymakers.

Penn State’s research has been included in the report in the past, and many of the university’s faculty members have served as writers and editors on the panel.

Richard Alley, an Evan Pugh professor in the department of geosciences at Penn State, contributed to the IPCC report in 1995 and 2001, and said he was most involved with the report in 2007, which won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The United States has its own version of the IPCC — the National Climate Assessment — and Penn State’s Raymond Najjar, a professor of oceanography, contributed to its first report.

Researchers can also influence policy on more specific issues or regions.

Chris Forest, a professor of climate dynamics at Penn State, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and similar organizations use climate researchers’ forecasts to prepare for wildfires or hurricane seasons. However, he said it’s difficult to tell whether they’re using his reports or a different scientist’s.

While Forest’s work often focuses on specific time frames, Najjar’s focuses on specific geographical regions.

Najjar studies the effects of climate change on coastal areas, focusing on the Chesapeake Bay and the Delaware Bay. He said the Chesapeake Bay Program, a federal and state partnership that hopes to clean the bay’s estuary, has likely benefited from his research.

“My work has informed some of the challenges associated with climate change that may make it more difficult, or in some cases can make it easier, to achieve these restoration goals,” Najjar said.

Scientists can also work directly with federal or local governments to advise on various policies, and although this is not as common, several of Penn State’s faculty members have done so.

Alley has been one of Penn State’s most visible climate researchers and said his research “led to interest from government officials.”

He’s been contacted by “moderately high persons in the White House” — including vice presidents — during the Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations; has testified to Congress several times; and has served on committees for the National Academy of Sciences to provide information on climate change to the intelligence community.

On one occasion, Alley traveled with 10 senators, including Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, to examine glaciers in Greenland.

Alley and Forest have also worked on occasion with foreign governments, helping them develop their own climate change mitigation plans. Forest has done this in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Forest said this type of work usually involves attending conferences to discuss “the most useful message for those communities.”

“We’ve been developing a lot of… storylines for an individual country. We have to know what their issues are and what are the critical questions they have and need to be answered,” Forest said. “And so, tailoring the message is always the start of the story.”

However, some climate research is more actionable than others, according to Gervais. She studies the dynamics of sea level rise, and said many of her findings don’t provide any new insights on climate change mitigation.

“I study different processes and impacts of climate change, but the solution is always the same for what I do,” Gervais said.

Of course, all the methods researchers have for affecting policy are futile if policymakers decide not to act on their knowledge.

Many climate scientists follow their governments’ climate policy closely, Najjar said, and sometimes grow frustrated with what they find.

“This administration is a real low point in terms of its attention to — I would say science in general, but particularly climate science,” Najjar said. “Climate deniers [are] getting… called in for congressional testimony. And then, in some cases, actually being assigned posts” in the federal government.

Alley said he’s been able to notice the political back-and-forth around climate change in his own communications with lawmakers — he noted that although the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations had all contacted him at some point, the Trump administration has yet to do so.

Najjar said he’s been impressed with how receptive the Chesapeake Bay program has been to his findings about the impacts of climate change. Still, the federal government’s hostility to climate science is always present in his mind.

“I have had some discussions with colleagues when we submit a proposal, it's like, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn't put so much emphasis on climate change, maybe we should take the word climate out of the title, so that it doesn't raise a red flag,’” Najjar said.

Najjar said it’s possible that his climate research has been more readily accepted by the government because the effects are local rather than national.

Sierra Melton, a graduate student studying glaciology, said she’s observed a similar phenomenon in her activism with the Science Policy Society, a student organization that helps students studying science advocate for research-based public policy.

Melton said the dynamic was very visible when she visited Capitol Hill with some students from the Science Policy Society and each student discussed their research with congressional staffers.

“Some of the people in our group were talking more about local issues, such as agriculture, [which] definitely caught the attention of the representatives and staffers,” Melton said. “I felt like I was having a hard time catching their attention talking about global climate change, or sea level rise since, we were meeting with the representatives [from] Pennsylvania.”

Alley said climate policy can be either adaptive — like adjusting to the effects of climate change — or mitigative — like preventing more climate change in the future. Adaptive measures are much more popular politically, Alley said, and are also more likely to be local.

The political environment today, and the popularity of climate denialism in the past several decades, has led some scientists to become heavily politically involved, Najjar said, with many undergoing a “transition” to becoming politically active.

“It was just like, ‘I want to do science, have a lot of fun. This is really interesting, [I’m] doing important stuff. I'm sure people will pay attention,’” Najjar said, laughing. “And then they don’t.”

Najjar said his “transition,” when he realized he would have to advocate for his work to be noticed, came after the Union of Concerned Scientists asked him to advocate for climate science to Pennsylvania legislators.

Melton said she became more interested in public policy after coming to Penn State, largely because of joining the Science Policy Society, and partly after witnessing Alley, who is her adviser, working to influence policymakers. Alley also didn’t expect to be so involved with the policy process, though.

“I just wanted to do research,” Alley said. “I like to go dig holes in ice sheets and cut [them] into sections and look at the ice as it flows.”