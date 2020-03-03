For many incoming freshmen, the prospect of dorm life is usually a little exciting — and mostly terrifying.

What if I have a super awkward relationship with my roommate? What if my room has no air conditioning? What if I get chased down the hallway by a bat? What if I find not one but TWO cockroaches in the bathroom? (These are all things that happened to me in my first week of living in Pollock.)

When I first got to Penn State, things like not having AC, communal showers and living on a floor with a bunch of other girls were all completely foreign to me. Although much of dorm life has been more or less what I expected (not having air conditioning is in fact horrible), I’ve had a lot of pleasant surprises, too.

One of my favorite parts about living on the seventh floor of Hiester Hall? Singing in the shower.

Don’t get me wrong: I do not sing in our communal showers, nor do I ever plan to. But hearing the girls on my floor quietly singing along to Spotify or some random song in their head has been an unexpected delight ever since I moved in.

I shower at night, giving myself a chance to sit with my thoughts after a long day. For better or worse, showers are a solitary experience for me.

That’s why it was so surprising to hear someone else singing — or playing TLC — while I was trying to have a moment of solitude.

Everyone I’ve heard singing in the shower has a lovely voice, and the acoustics in the bathroom are excellent. I have no taste in music, but the song selection has been great, in my opinion.

At first, it took some getting used to, but I’ve come to love the change of pace. After a difficult day, hearing someone else singing, totally unaware of my troubles, is an excellent way to get out of my head, and a nice reminder that there is life beyond my own.

When I first moved into my dorm, I had no idea what it would be like to live on a floor with a bunch of girls.

I’ve learned that dorm life means “happy birthday” messages, TikToks about cockroaches in the floor GroupMe and “The Bachelor” watch parties that I always miss for my work at The Daily Collegian. These are all little reminders that even if we don’t really talk that much, I’m surrounded by sweet, funny people who have who have excellent taste in cockroach memes.

Living in a dorm is more than just the fact that 40 percent of our shower stalls are mildly broken at any given time — it’s also hearing someone singing a few showers down.

So whether you’re someone who sings in the shower or someone who avoids singing at all costs, enjoy communal showers while you can. And if you live on the 7th floor of Hiester Hall, I’d like to request more Harry Styles, please.