Greek life organizations often specialize in various interests that appeal to their members, whether it’s socially or academically.

Phi Sigma Pi, however, only specializes in one thing: inclusivity.

Alex Dubois has served as the fraternity’s president since fall 2019.

She said she joined the chapter due to both her social and professional interests.

“I was looking for something that would allow me to meet friends who were interested in the things I was interested in, while challenging me academically and pushing me to do well in my classes,” Dubois said. “Phi Sigma Pi was the perfect fit because it’s emphasis on both.”

Dubois said the fraternity has a “Tripod” of scholarship, leadership and fellowship that culminates in its members’ professional development and dedication to community service.

She said the thing that sets Phi Sigma Pi apart from its greek life counterparts is it’s wide range of members across different majors and gender identities.

According to the national fraternity’s official website, it switched from its use of the term of “co-ed” to “gender inclusive” because “there is no room in the word ‘co-educational’ for individuals who do not identify within the gender binary.”

Treasurer Tom Lichtel said this allows for members to enjoy the benefits of being surrounded by diverse perspectives.

“As with anything that allows people of all genders to participate, you get a better variety of experiences and people you get to become friends with,” Lichtel (junior-philosophy and political science) said. “It doesn’t take anything away from fraternity traditions, and the opportunities are so much higher.”

Lichtel joined the fraternity in spring 2019 as a freshman.

He attended the involvement fair not quite sure of what he was seeking, but said he was attracted to Phi Sigma Pi’s friendly attitudes — and the promise of free food at recruitment events.

He said he never saw himself getting involved with greek life, but Pi Sigma Phi appealed to him because it offered a different experience that valued community.

“That’s something that’s huge at Phi Sigma Pi — the interconnectedness that happens within all the members,” Lichtel said. “They are so willing to help me achieve my goals, which is huge for me.”

Phi Sigma Pi’s national motto is, “improving humanity with honor” according to Dubois, something Litchel said reflects in the fraternity’s many service projects including THON, community clean-ups, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership and Cradles to Crayons.

Social Chair Ian Campbell said his favorite memory so far as a Phi Sigma Pi brother was the service trip he joined last fall benefiting Cradles to Crayons.

“We took a road trip to Philadelphia and packed a bunch of school gear and clothing into care packages to send to children in foster care for the holidays,” Campbell (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “It was a great time to hang out with my brothers while also doing good in the community.”

Campbell heard about Phi Sigma Pi through a friend and joined fall 2019 as a way to get involved on Penn State’s campus while meeting new friends.

“In a normal fraternity, you get a lot of similar ideas and interests and you don’t really get challenged,” Campbell said. “Here, you get so much diversity and you’re pushed into different ways of thinking.”

The fraternity’s inclusivity is one of the reasons Wendy Schneider said Phi Sigma Pi stood out to her.

“It’s really fulfilling to be able to build bonds with people no matter their gender or how they identify,” Schneider (senior-health policy and administration) said. “If you’re somebody who isn’t comfortable with labels or would feel closed into a box by having to choose between a frat or a sorority, Phi Sigma Pi is the place for you.”

Schneider’s interest in joining the fraternity stemmed from her transitioning to life at a large university.

“I transferred into Penn State from a small hometown college and this massive, out-of-state university was so daunting,” Schneider said. “Phi Sigma Pi was a really welcoming group of people that are really dedicated to professional development, while also feeling like a family.”

She said her favorite part of being in the fraternity are the leadership opportunities. Since rushing in fall 2018, Schneider has held a chair position every semester.

This semester, she’s both the parliamentarian and finance chair, enforcing bylaws and operating policies while running donor drives, alternative fundraising and donation boxes.

“It’s given me the ability to strengthen my leadership abilities, which has been so helpful for my own professional goals,” Schneider said. “The other members really believe in you and want to see you succeed.”

She said looking back on her time so far at Penn State, Phi Sigma Pi plays the largest role in her experiences. She said the fraternity means the world to her and she wouldn’t trade her brothers for anything.

“In a business frat, you’ll find people from Smeal, and in a social frat or sorority you’ll meet people who are more dedicated to lifelong friendships — which is beautiful — but Phi Sigma Pi offers everything,” Schneider said. “We do everything you could imagine on campus — every aspect of the Penn State experience, you can find it in Phi Sigma Pi.”