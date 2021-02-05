Penn State officials cautioned students to remain safe in the upcoming weeks in an email sent out to students on Friday from Penn State Student Affairs. According to the email, there have been reports of off-campus gatherings — including fraternities.

The email listed concerns over gathering plans for “the upcoming Super Bowl, THON fundraisers and THON itself.”

The email reminded students about the university’s coronavirus compact as well as the State College mask wearing ordinance that “prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and no guests in residences that house ten or more people."

Students are set to return to campus on Feb. 15 for the start of partial in-person classes.

According to the email, "students and student organizations" have been suspended for violating these guidelines in the fall, and these consequences will "not lessen in the new year."

“The desire to return to normal activities is understandable, and we empathize, but we simply cannot give in to that impulse without potentially grave outcomes for our community and the university’s ability to sustain in-person activities,” the email said.

Additionally, the email reminded students to “limit interactions to only your roommates or small pod of friends as we gradually work our way back into in-person opportunities.”

The statement was signed by Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims, Interim Dean for the College of Medicine Kevin Black and State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine.

MORE CAMPUS NEWS

Penn State creates 'historical' LionPath search tool for summer 2021 classes Penn State has announced a new LionPath tool to help students plan courses for the upcoming …