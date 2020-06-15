The application for the second round of Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act funding is now open for students who meet the requirements, according to a Penn State news release.

Penn State was allocated $55 million as part of the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is a part of the CARES Act, and $27.5 million of the funding is reserved for emergency student aid, according to the release.

In order to apply for a grant in round two, students must have completed the 2019-2020 FAFSA, met Title IV federal student aid qualifications and finished the spring 2020 semester at a physical Penn State campus.

Those who already received a grant round one cannot apply in the second round. CARES grants can range from $1,000 to $25,000, which students can spend on course materials, technology, food, housing and healthcare.