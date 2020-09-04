Penn State announced its national hiring search for an assistant vice president for diversity, inclusion and belonging in the Human Resources office.

According to a Penn State News release, the person holding this new position will head the process of creating and implementing policies and programs that support diversity, equity and inclusion at the university — particularly in its recruitment, performance management and training programs.

The new assistant vice president will also partner with the Affirmative Action Office to assess the effectiveness of current or newly-implemented diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on campus.

According to the release, the chosen candidate will have a bachelor’s degree or higher and a minimum of 10 years of experience developing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging programs.

The release added that the candidate will also have experience analyzing the effectiveness of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging programs.

Experience communicating and presenting to large, diverse groups and a familiarity with diversity, equity and inclusion laws and fair employment practices is also required.

Additionally, the release said an “advanced” degree or certification and experience working in a large institution is preferred.

Jennifer Wilkes, assistant vice president for administration for the commonwealth campuses, will lead the search committee that is identifying candidates for this new position. The chosen candidate will report to the vice president for human resources and chief human resources officer Lorraine Goffe.

In the press release, Goffe said that the creation of this new vice president position is one step of the university’s “longstanding commitment” to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

“I look forward to working closely with the successful candidate to continue Penn State’s multi-faceted efforts to support diversity, equity and inclusion and empower all members of the Penn State community,” Goffe said in the release.