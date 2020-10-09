The Penn State All-Sports Museum announced via Twitter Friday the museum will remain closed and all staff will be on furlough until Jan. 31, 2021.

There are two virtual gallery opportunities available for the public, including a 360-degree tour of the main gallery and a full virtual replica of the museum's special exhibition, "Undefeated and Uncrowned."

The museum will continue to post on social media but will not be checking or responding to comments or messages until further notice.

"Thank you for your support," a tweet from the museum read. "We wish all of our visitors, friends, colleagues, and volunteers a wonderful and safe remainder of 2020, and we will be eager to welcome you in 2021."