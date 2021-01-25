For the first time in its four years of existence, the THON Showcase took place over a livestream Monday night. Although virtual, the showcase was still able to bring the same excitement and energy as years past.

The event, which was sponsored by First National Bank, had representatives from 15 different THON organizations perform different talents and acts. These groups included Penn State CrossFit, Tapestry Dance Company, The Statesmen, Eclipse, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Orchesis Dance Company, Supply Logistics Captain Committee, Donor Alumni Relations, Penn State Thespian Society, DoofenSchwartz Evil Inc., Penn State Dance Alliance, JulManji and FOTO.

Kelsey Wolf, the THON Showcase chair, opened up the night by introducing the judges of the performances. Wolf also introduced the acts before they performed. Before the event began, she announced that 10 random people watching the livestream would receive a $275 donation for their THON organizations.

The judges for the evening were THON Executive Director Katie Solomon, Penn State Homecoming Executive Director Dom Rullo, Performing Arts Council President Bridget Hartshorne, School of Theatre representative Tyler McKenzie, and First National Bank representatives Meredith Pritchard and Danielle Banghoff.

The night kicked off with Grace Kave, a representative of Penn State CrossFit, who sang a medley of songs she said she associated with THON on her ukulele. She performed "The Story of Tonight" from the Broadway musical "Hamilton," "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson and "Have it All" by Jason Mraz.

After Kave's performance, Marsha Bigler, a THON parent, gave a speech about her daughter Dominique Bigler who died of synovial sarcoma in 2014.

Bigler read diary entries from her daughter that detailed Dominique’s battle with chemotherapy, surgeries and other medical treatments as well as the support she received from THON.

“THON was Dominique’s most favorite place in the world,” Bigler said. “Thank you for the extra six years you gave Dominique.”

After the message from Bigler, the performances continued with a dance routine entitled "Essence of the Tribe" by the Urban Dance Troupe, which consisted of Breann Darkons, Jilian Kerr, Lucero Figueroa, Andrea Simpson and Jameke Spencer.

Following the performances, Wolf announced the four finalists of the night were PSU Crossfit, Urban Dance Troupe, JulManji and Eclipse.

Kave of PSU Crossfit was given fourth place and received a $750 donation. JulManji, which consisted of a dance routine performed by Hailey Burbage to the song "Girl "by Syml, won third place and received a $1250 donation. As a part of the prize, JulManji will perform as a part of THON weekend.

Eclipse, the winner of the 2020 showcase event, was given second place. Their representatives, Daniel Tracht and Jake Maloney, performed a medley of Disney songs. They won a $1750 donation as well as a THON weekend performance.

Pritchard, the judge and representative from First National Bank, then announced Urban Dance Troupe as the first place winner. The organization won a $2500 donation, a performance on THON weekend and gave an encore presentation of their routine to conclude the night.

