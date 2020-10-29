The Penn State Faculty Senate voted to recommend reenacting the pass/fail grading system for the fall semester during a Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon.

University Park Undergraduate Association representatives showed up and said there should be a “culture of care” for students during the pandemic, including the reestablishment of alternative grade policy implemented during the spring semester when the pandemic began.

During the session, the 500-person capacity was met several times, which the Faculty Senate has never done before, according to UPUA Rep. Sydney Gibbard.

Amid health concerns, mental health considerations, struggles posed on international students and ADHD students, UPUA Rep. Erin Boas said alternative grading can help alleviate some anxiety about the semester.

According to survey data UPUA gathered, about 44% of student respondents utilized alternative grading for the spring 2020 semester for one course.

The data also found that approximately 69% of students have an intent to use alternative grading this semester and 29% indicated they might use alternative grading, according to Boas.

“[Alternative grading] allows for an ease of mind and increased mental health,” Boas said. “COVID [creates] a need for having flexibility and a need for having options.”

Boas said even if students choose not to use the alternative grading option, just having the choice decreases anxiety.

David Raymond Smith, associate dean for advising and the executive director of the division of undergraduate studies, said the definition of grade point averages will be altered if pass/fail grading is implemented.

Putting a numerical value to calculate GPA is made more difficult with pass/fail options, he said.

“[Unsatisfactory/satisfactory grades] effectively allow students to have no GPA,” Smith said.

According to Penn State professor Michele Stine, there are other options students can utilize, which include late dropping classes, withdrawing from courses or continuing with a deferred grade in selected classes.

UPUA Rep. Patricia Birungi said allowing students to choose alternative grading is how Penn State can make this semester fair.

“Reinstatement [of last semester’s grading practices] is the best way to support students,” Birungi said. “And it is how students have asked us to help them.”

