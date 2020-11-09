It’s a Friday evening at midnight. The dining halls, Flipps and markets on campus just closed, and you are looking for a midnight snack to curb your appetite.

You are tired and drained from a long and eventful day. You panic quietly as your stomach growls since you haven’t eaten since 4 p.m. earlier that day. Maybe you are in the mood for pizza or something to satisfy your sweet tooth. But where do you go?

No need to panic. Here are five food places located in downtown State College that are open past midnight.

Weirdoughs Pizza

Open until 3 a.m. on weekends, Weighdoughs Custom Pizzeria is known for its 12-inch personal size pizzas starting at $5.99 when ordered in the restaurant.

No matter your mood, you can make your own pizza or order signature pizzas. Some signature pizzas include the “Margheweirdo,” their margherita pizza, the “Metstradamus,” a spicy pepperoni pizza option and the “BBQ Chicken” pizza.

Weirdoughs Pizza is located on 204 E. College Ave.

With business coming in from college students on the weekends, employee Daniel Markel said “nobody wants to go home” because of how busy it can get.

Markel said the hours are determined by the owner’s board, but serving college students at a later hour also influenced this decision.

Insomnia Cookies

If you are in the mood for anything sweet, Insomnia Cookies can satisfy those cravings.

Some of its classic cookies consist of “Chocolate Chunk,” “Double Chocolate Mint” and “Classic with M&M’s.”

Insomnia Cookies is located at 421 E. Beaver Ave., Suite G2.

Insomnia Cookies is open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from noon to 3 a.m. Saturdays, and noon to 1 a.m. on Sundays.

Canyon Pizza

Located at 219 E. Beaver Ave., Canyon Pizza is known for its 14-inch large pizza, 18-inch extra large pizza and pepperoni rolls. On the weekends, it closes its doors at 3:45 a.m. and stops deliveries at 3:30 a.m.

Andrew Floravit, a Canyon employee, said many college students come in late at night.

“That’s where we get most of our business,” Floravit said.

College Pizza

Open for takeout on the weekends until 4 a.m., College Pizza is located at 128 Locust Lane. Some of its top menu items consist of a traditional size cheese pizza, as well as a mac and cheese pizza.

Yallah Taco

Yallah Taco, located at 310 E. College Ave., is open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

The Yallah Taco location at 217 McAllister Alley is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, however.

Some popular menu items include the Tacos 3, Nachos Supreme and Quesadilla.

RELATED

+3 Weirdoughs has potential to be a State College pizza staple | Blog I think State College is lacking in great pizza. On Friday night, I was hopeful this was abo…