On July 14, the Trump administration retracted its policy that would have required U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport international students taking all of their courses online in the fall.

However, the policy was recently redefined by ICE, but only for newly enrolling international students.

Prior to the retraction and redefinition, Fernando Muñoz created an online petition urging Penn State to speak out and stand up for its international student population. The petition gained close to 9,000 signatures.

Muñoz (senior-international politics) said he started the petition because the issue resonated with him personally, and because it’s “morally wrong” to deport international students without in-person classes.

“I have close friends from all over the world that I have met who are studying here [and] who have done nothing wrong but come from a foreign country,” Muñoz said. “My mom is an immigrant from Columbia, and the same thing that’s happening today could’ve happened to her.”

Muñoz said he was “quite surprised” when he heard about the administration’s initial proposal to revoke students’ visas.

“A lot of these students are always in fear, and there’s a lot of stigma,” Muñoz said. “If you look at it, international students bring about $45 billion [to the United States economy].”

Muñoz said he’s concerned about another wave of the coronavirus coming back this fall, but especially for newly enrolling international students.

“It’s absurd, especially when freshman year is so important when it comes to getting adjusted to college life,” Muñoz said. “Penn State’s one of the safer schools because of the hybrid model we’re in.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

He said the new changes to ICE's original policy have gone “under the radar” since not many people have vocalized their concerns.

Mia Bonifay, a student and immigrant from France, shared the petition on a Penn State Facebook page where it received a lot of attention.

“There’s no real guarantee when it comes to being an immigrant in this country,” Bonifay (junior-political science) said. “It’s important to fight for what’s right.”

Bonifay was glad to see the federal government’s reversal of the decision for students already enrolled in American colleges and universities, but thinks the updated decision is “unfair."

“I think every international student, whether they are a freshman or a returning student, should have the opportunity to come to campus,” Bonifay said. “Everyone should get the chance at experiencing that, even if the classes are all online.”

Janvi Nagpal, an international student from India studying at Penn State, would have been directly impacted by the original policy and is “honestly confused” as to why it will now only affect incoming students.

“Everyone around me was just freaking out,” Nagpal (senior-cyber security) said. “After everything that we have sacrificed and done, [for it] to come to this is disheartening.”

Nagpal said the main problem with the original policy was the way it dealt with visa status.

In order to be able to work in the U.S. as an international student, Nagpal explained, students must go through Optional Practical Training and Curricular Practical Training — work authorization from the government — depending on whether the position is an internship, temporary job or semi-permanent job.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Nagpal said this “tedious process” can only be done when international students have completed two semesters with an “active” visa status.

Visas are considered to have an “inactive status” when international students leave the United States for more than five months.

“If I go back home now for five months or more, and I come back in the spring and complete my degree, I won’t be able to get an OPT because [I would have been] only 'active' for one semester,” Nagpal said. “I wouldn’t be able to get a normal job after graduation.”

Nagpal said it would have also been difficult to find flights amid coronavirus restrictions and paying full tuition for online classes from her home country.

“If [federal government workers] put out policies like these, it makes [international students] feel like they don’t care about us at all, even when we bring in so much revenue for the universities and the country,” Nagpal said. “The international students’ fee is equal to three persons’ in-state fee.”

However, newly enrolling international students will not face the "inactive status" issue, Nagpal said, because they have more semesters to gain "active status" and apply for OPTs.

She said it might even be in newly enrolling international students’ best interest to stay in their home country, at least for the fall semester.

“If they’re given an option of going all online for the first semester, that kind of saves them the travel aspect of it,” Nagpal said. “[They would be] avoiding the risks that come with being in person and having to travel such long flights.”

Still, Nagpal doesn’t understand why the federal government altered the policy to only apply to newly enrolling international students.

“I feel like most of the universities had ulterior motives, and it was more about the revenue we bring,” Nagpal said. “Nonetheless, I was happy they were taking action and supporting our ability to stay here.”