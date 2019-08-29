There might not be enough space in the HUB Lawn to hold every registered student organization, but according to assistant director for student organizations Jennifer Grossman Leopard, there were over 600 clubs present for students to explore at the fall 2019 Involvement Far.

One of these clubs was Lions for Israel.

Skyler Dixon has attended the Involvement Fair for four years now, and has been tabling for Lions for Israel since her sophomore year.

“This is the biggest opportunity that we have to reach out to people that are interested in Israel, because most of the time no one really knows we exist,” Dixon (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

The club sometimes sits at a table inside the HUB-Robeson Center, she said, but the group is not nearly as successful in recruiting students as it is at the Involvement Fair. Compared to the few people they’d normally attract, Skyler said they probably saw around 100 interested students at the fair.

“[We are trying to] mostly reach out to Jewish population, and also the population that’s interested in Israel politically,” she said. “Basically just a voice to support Israel because a lot of people either don’t like Israel, don’t know anything about Israel or are misinformed about Israel, so that’s what we’re here to do and we’ve been reaching out to a lot of people, so that’s good.”

While Skyler has spent multiple years at the Involvement Fair, for some, it’s a first.

Elisabeth Ochoa attended the Involvement Fair for the first time on Thursday.

Despite her first impressions that it was a bit warm outside and hard to navigate due to the number of people, Ochoa (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) found her experience worthwhile.

“I saw different clubs that I never even have thought about joining before,” she said, “and you know, there were a couple of things I was already interested in, but I saw more things that went along with that or that also could’ve interested me.”

Amid the crowd of booths, Ochoa said she signed up for a tea club, a few animal-based clubs and a handful of concert and event planning clubs.

She said she would “absolutely” recommend that other students attend the Involvement Fair.

“It can be really overwhelming because there’s so much going on at once, but it’s really good to get different things out there,” Ochoa said. “Even if you don’t want to sign up for a specific club now, it’s always good to think about it for next year.”

Cameron Gift also attended the Involvement Fair but looked instead for a badminton club. Because of his light schedule, he said he was looking for things to do.

“It’s kind of cringey, but I love it,” Gift (junior-biological engineering) said. “I’m just kind of looking for anything intramural like that. Something to fill my gaps.”

In regard to the set up of the Involvement Fair, Gift agreed that space is crowded, but effective nonetheless.

“I feel like it’s effective enough to the point where you can kind of see where everything is. Everything’s kind of laid out fairly well,” he said. “It’s a little bit tough to get through things, but you get where you’re going.”

In addition to the variety of clubs, information tents were handing out reusable silverware with the link to the full list of registered clubs.

Leopard, who was stationed at one of the information tents, said that each year there is a different promotional item.

“This year we were hoping to kind of fall in line with the university’s commitment to sustainability,” Leopard said, “so we decided to do the reusable utensils.”

Leopard said he values the fair, and that joining a student organization provides a “more well-rounded experience” for Penn State students.

“A big part of college success is getting involved, balancing time and finding something to fill time with outside of the classroom,” she said. "Student organizations have been proven as a really good way to find interests, continue interests, build a friend group and build a community.”