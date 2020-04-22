On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, many groups and classes planned on holding activities and projects at Penn State.

However, with classes moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the events planned have also been moved online.

Here's what is planned:

#PSUEarthWeek 50 for 50 Pledge: The Sustainability Institute at Penn State is sharing pledges on social media made by students that promote sustainable living and a healthier planet

SPA Goes Greener: At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, University Park’s Student Programming Association will “SPA Goes Greener,” a live event on Instagram with musical and creative performances by students.

Safe Drinking Water Clinic Webinar: From 2-6 p.m., attendees will learn how to test and protect their well or spring from private water supplies, and when water treatment might make sense. This is hosted by Penn State Extension.

Ensuring Youth Voice in Program and Policy: Implications for Advancing SDG’s: At noon on Friday, the Council of Sustainable Leaders and the Sustainability Institute will host a virtual session with Mark Brennan — Penn State professor and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization chair for community, leadership and youth development.

