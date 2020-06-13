Best Places to Sit Around Campus, Old Main Lawn
Buy Now

Flags blow in the wind on Old Main Lawn on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

 Samantha Wilson

Results from the “Return to Work” survey sent out to Penn State employees on May 20 have been received and are under review, according to a Thursday news release.

The release said the survey was intended to provide Penn State leaders with employees’ opinions on returning to in-person work after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

According to Penn State News, a total of 16,057 people responded to the survey out of the 27,699 employees at Penn State for a response rate of 58%.

RELATED

The release also stated that 87% of respondents were full-time employees, and the remaining 13% were part-time. University Park employees accounted for 70% of the respondents.

A majority of respondents expressed support for potential virus mitigation measures such as testing, contact tracing, self-isolation, social distancing and hygiene protocols. A majority also reported that they have already been practicing such mitigation efforts in their own lives.

Over half of the respondents said they would feel comfortable returning to in-person instruction and office hours if certain precautions — such as wearing face masks, social distancing and proper sanitization — were taken.

Fourteen percent said they were unwilling to return to in-person instruction under any circumstances, and 26% were unwilling to hold in-person office hours.

The news release said university officials are still collaborating to develop a phased return-to-work plan. More information on this plan will be announced to the Penn State community by June 15.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.