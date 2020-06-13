Results from the “Return to Work” survey sent out to Penn State employees on May 20 have been received and are under review, according to a Thursday news release.

The release said the survey was intended to provide Penn State leaders with employees’ opinions on returning to in-person work after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

According to Penn State News, a total of 16,057 people responded to the survey out of the 27,699 employees at Penn State for a response rate of 58%.

The release also stated that 87% of respondents were full-time employees, and the remaining 13% were part-time. University Park employees accounted for 70% of the respondents.

A majority of respondents expressed support for potential virus mitigation measures such as testing, contact tracing, self-isolation, social distancing and hygiene protocols. A majority also reported that they have already been practicing such mitigation efforts in their own lives.

Over half of the respondents said they would feel comfortable returning to in-person instruction and office hours if certain precautions — such as wearing face masks, social distancing and proper sanitization — were taken.

Fourteen percent said they were unwilling to return to in-person instruction under any circumstances, and 26% were unwilling to hold in-person office hours.

The news release said university officials are still collaborating to develop a phased return-to-work plan. More information on this plan will be announced to the Penn State community by June 15.