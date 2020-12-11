On Thursday afternoon, Penn State’s Humanities Institute held a webinar that focused on the meaning of democracy and its presence through the lens of the recent election.

The webinar was hosted by the Director of Penn State’s Humanities Institute John Christman who spoke with Cynthia Young, head of the department of African American Studies and associate professor for African American studies, English, women's studies and gender and sexuality studies.

Moderated by Zinhle ka'Nobuhlaluse, doctoral candidate in philosophy and WGSS and digital content/social media manager at HI, the webinar began at 3:30 p.m. with introductions and a brief video clip, which was later followed with discussion and Q&A session, ending at 5 p.m.

The video shown, episode four of HumIn Focus’ “Who Counts: The Complexities of Democracy in America,” served as a back-drop for the conversation.

Key topics during the discussion stemmed from the ideas of the 2016 and 2020 elections.

For example, Young said during former President Barack Obama’s terms, many thought that once America had a Black president all of its racial problems would be solved.

Historically speaking, she said some white Americans had the thought of, “What does it mean to be white if the highest office isn’t held by someone white?”

Christman and Young also discussed the current election, referencing President-elect Joe Biden’s diverse cabinet.

Young discussed the formation of various social movements.

“There has to be a distinction made between the rhetoric and the plan, and those are not always the same thing,” Young said.

For example, she referenced the movement to defund police, and how the media or people may describe it in comparison to what the actual goal and or process could look like.

She said it was important to have an idea and a plan to move forward.

Toward the end of the discussion, a question and answer session was conducted during which participants asked about topics from social movements and disinformation campaigns, to Black and Latino voting numbers in the 2020 election and how this was portrayed in the media.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Mount Nittany Medical Center reports nearly 50 coronavirus inpatients At Mount Nittany Medical Center, more than 40 coronavirus positive inpatients are currently …