Nicole Andrade’s philosophy as president of the Penn State Latino Caucus can essentially be summed up in five words: “no voice should go unheard.”

But she said that isn’t always an easy task for the leader of a 31-year-old organization that is so wide-reaching, multifaceted and diverse.

With eight executive board members, 15 delegate organizations and three committees, Latino Caucus has quickly evolved into one of the most expansive multicultural groups on campus.

“[Latino Caucus has] always been focused on the betterment of Latinx students. That’s the purpose of the organization to begin with,” Andrade (senior-political science) said. “But over time, I've seen how it puts effort in to include all Latinx students… not just white Latinx students.”

Not only does Andrade, who is now in her second semester as president, advocate to Penn State administrators on behalf of the Latino student community — she also works to amplify the voices of Latino Caucus members themselves.

For students who have a tangible stake in issues currently facing the nation, Andrade said, a lot of “emotional labor” gets put into the caucus’s work. But she believes each individual’s input makes the organization’s efforts worthwhile.

“I think the beauty of an organization like this is we’re advocating for these things not just because it looks good for us to do,” Andrade said, “but it literally is stuff that impacts us personally.”

But Andrade doesn’t want to just unite members of the Latino Caucus, which has collaborated with other caucuses on campus — namely Black Caucus, Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus and the newly-formed Indigenous Peoples Student Association. She wants to ensure that campus resources available to BIPOC — Black, Indigenous and people of color — students have the funding, staff and university support they need to function.

Andrade also said she wants to hold administrators accountable for addressing demands made by the African American Studies Department in a June 16 letter to Penn State President Eric Barron, as well as on a change.org petition that amassed over 1,300 signatures.

The demands included severing ties with local police forces, increasing aid for Black students and establishing a resource center for Black faculty — who made up just 3.9% of tenure-track professors at University Park in 2018, according to a report released by the department titled “More Rivers to Cross.”

Ultimately, Andrade said she views Latino Caucus’s objectives as “overlapping with, but not overstepping” Black Caucus’s goals.

“As multicultural students, we’ve got such small percentages population-wise on campus that we've all got to support each other,” Andrade said. “The resources we have individually may be small… but when we put them together, it can hopefully have a bigger impact.”

Nebraska Hernandez (senior-geography) met Andrade when he decided to help bring back the caucus’s bilingual newsletter, ¡OYE!. Hernandez is currently the director of the group’s University Relations Committee.

For Hernandez, Andrade’s leadership is about knowing there are people “working underneath her, but never seeing them as beneath her.”

“She’s always treated people… like equals, always hearing other people’s opinions, making sure students know that she is the president, but it’s still a collaborative effort,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez added that Andrade’s “compassionate and understanding” approach to the transition online made meeting over Zoom easier.

Similarly, Luis Otaño — Latino Caucus’s co-executive vice president — used two words to describe Andrade’s relationship with the organization: “persistence” and “dedication.”

“She always makes sure everyone has a voice within the space and within the room, and she applies all of that information she’s gathered to be the most efficient possible in terms of advocating to the administration,” Otaño (junior-health policy and administration) said. “Right now we are working virtually, but that really hasn’t stopped her or the overall executive team.”

But Latino Caucus doesn’t just serve its members — it has helped Andrade as well, she said. When she attended her first Latino Caucus meeting the first month of her freshman year, Andrade said it offered a “glimpse” into Penn State’s multicultural community.

“It took some time for me to realize that Latino Caucus is my home away from home… because of the culture shock that myself and other multicultural students get once we come to Penn State,” she said. “So from that, it became a very special organization for me, and the people within it have become like a special family to me.”

Editor's Note: The Collegian follows AP style, which is a standard in the industry. AP style uses the term “Latino” instead of “Latinx” when referring to ”a person from, or whose ancestors were from, a Spanish-speaking land or culture or from Latin America.” “Latinx” is sometimes used as a gender-neutral term, while Latino is traditionally used to refer to groups of men or mixed gender.

